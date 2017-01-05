News provided by WBIW
Headline Story
- February: County To Spend $1M On Roads, Washington Escapee Captured, Spelling Bee Champion Crowned
- March: Deadly Shooting At Cummins, Virgil I. Grissom Municipal Airport Wins An Award, Toddler Murderer
- April: Man Sentenced To Prison For Killing Wife, Boy Named Youth Of The Year, Minton Crowned Dogwood Queen, Three Men Receive National Lifetime Eagle Scout Awards
- May: Milwaukee Depot Moved, Former Jail Officer Arrested, Seifers Named BNL Boys Basketball Coach, IU Lecturer Fired, Gregg Named Conservation Officer Of The Year
- June: Former Teacher Sent To Prison, Bloomington Man Arrested In Baby's Death, Former Minister Sentenced To Prison For Child Molesting, Allen And King Crowned Royalty
- July: Fire Destroys Springville Gymnasium, Little League Headed To World Series, Commissioners Approve Needle Exchange Program
- August: Two Men Behind Bars For Murder, Another Charged