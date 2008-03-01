Star Station Programming for Wednesday October 31th thru Tuesday November 6th

Wednesday

Lawrence County Museum Guest Speaker presents Garvey Lane History part one. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Thursday

Lawrence County Museum Guest Speaker presents Garvey Lane History part two. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“It’s Rarely Lupus” Dr. Deborah Craton talks about Sports Medicine with her guest. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Friday

Lawrence County Museum Guest Speaker is John Williams. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“It’s Rarely Lupus” Dr. Deborah Craton talks about Shoulder Health with her guest. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Saturday

“Don’t Just Sit There! Let’s Make Art!” host Debbi Crane shows us how to create at-home art projects. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Lawrence County Museum Guest Speaker presents Springville, Indiana History. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Sunday

“Indiana History Project” The Best of Norm Taylor. Topic: Neighborhood Grocery stores. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Lawrence County Museum Guest Speaker presents Springville, Indiana History. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Monday and Tuesday

“Lawrence County Living” Adele Bowden-Purlee talks with her guests about the upcoming Arc Art Show at the Depot. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“Remembering Dutchtown and the old Lincoln School” A Conversation with Astronaut Charlie Walker. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

