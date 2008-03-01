Star Station Programming for Wednesday November 21st through Wednesday November 28th

Wednesday

“It’s Rarely Lupus” Dr. Deborah Craton talks about Holiday Depression. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“Lawrence County Living” Adele Bowden-Purlee talks with her guests about the Bedford Christmas Parade. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Thursday and Friday

“BNL 411” Host Angie Timan talks with her guests about BNL’s Santa’s Stars. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“Historically Speaking” host Lori Roberts talks with her guest, Jeremy Turner about Tecumseh. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Saturday

“Don’t Just Sit There! Let’s Make Art!” host Debbi Crane shows us how to create at-home art projects. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Lawrence County Museum of History guest speaker talks about Architecture. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Sunday

“Indiana History Project” The Best of Norm Taylor. Topic: Native Americans. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“Indiana History Project” The Best of Norm Taylor. Topic: Native American Food. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Monday and Tuesday

“Master Gardener” Topic: Christmas Trees. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Lawrence County Museum of History guest speaker talks about Lincoln’s Tomb. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Wednesday

“Indiana History Project” The Best of Norm Taylor. Topic: Native American Story Telling. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

