Star Station Programming for Wednesday May 17 thru Sunday May 28th

Wednesday and Thursday

May News, Radio & TV Production Class newscast. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“It’s Rarely Lupus” Dr. Craton talks with her guest about organ transplants. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Friday

“Lawrence County Living” host Adele Bowden-Purlee talks with her guests Mary Jo Cannedy, Keith Launder, and Mary Anderson about the Wiley Art Center. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Saturday

“Don’t Just Sit There! Let’s Make Art!” host Debbi Crane shows us how to create at-home art projects. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Sunday

The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project”. Topic: Trooper Gillespie. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Monday and Tuesday

“Lawrence County Living” Host Adele Bowden-Purlee talks with Indiana State Senator Eric Koch. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Lawrence County Museum of History May Guest Speaker is Robert Brummett. His topic is Lawrence County History. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Wednesday and Thursday

Lawrence County History Part 7 and 8. Watch these programs at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“Community Matters” Host Hope Flores talks with her guest Scott Salm about the Celebrate Recovery program. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Friday

Bedford North Lawrence High School Commencement 2017 airs live at 7 PM

Saturday

“Don’t Just Sit There! Let’s Make Art!” host Debbi Crane shows us how to create at-home art projects. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Sunday

BNL Scholarship Award Ceremony airs at Noon, 3 PM, 6 PM



