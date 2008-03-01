Star Station Programming for Wednesday March 29 through Tuesday April 4

Wednesday

“Lawrence County History” Part One. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Star Station Happy Half Hour News with host Eddie Rainey. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Thursday and Friday

“Mr. BNL” Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 12 PM, 3 PM, 6 PM, 9 PM

Saturday

“Don’t Just Sit There! Let’s Make Art!” host Debbi Crane shows us how to create at-home art projects. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Star Station Happy Half Hour News with host Eddie Rainey. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Sunday

The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project”. Topic: The Sarah Schaffer Murder Part Two. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Star Station Happy Half Hour News with host Eddie Rainey. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Monday and Tuesday

“Garden Tips” taped at the Bedford Public Library. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

