Star Station Programming for Wednesday February 13th through Wednesday February 20th
Wednesday and Thursday
Lawrence County Museum of History guest speaker: Clarence Brown. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM
“It’s Rarely Lupus” Topic: Emergency Medical. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM
Friday
“Indiana History Project” The Best of Norm Taylor. Topic: Cowboy Bob. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM
“It’s Rarely Lupus” Topic: OTC Drugs. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM
Saturday
“Don’t Just Sit There! Let’s Make Art!” host Debbi Crane shows us how to create at-home art projects. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM
“It’s Rarely Lupus” Topic: OTC Drugs. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM
Sunday
The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project”. Topic: Dive Williams. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM
The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project”. Topic: Cowboy Bob. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM
Monday
The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project”. Topic: Sarah Schafer Murder Part One. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM
Tuesday
The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project”. Topic: Sarah Schafer Murder Part Two. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM
Wednesday
The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project”. Topic: Sarah Schafer Murder Part Three. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM
