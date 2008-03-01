Star Station Programming for Tuesday March 21 through Tuesday March 28

Tuesday and Wednesday

“Lawrence County Museum of History” Guest Speaker Series. Guest Speaker Angie Timan talks about the history of Rosie the Riveter. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“Lawrence County Living” Host Adele Bowden-Purlee talks with Charles Edwards about Southern Indiana Live On Stage’s upcoming concert: Melinda Doolittle and gives us a preview of the 2017-2018 season. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Thursday and Friday

“Lawrence County Museum of History” Guest Speaker Series. Guest Speaker Clay Stuckey presents “Limestone Mills of Lawrence County Prior to 1950”. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“It’s Rarely Lupus” Host Dr. Deborah Craton. Topic: Dietitians. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Saturday

“Don’t Just Sit There! Let’s Make Art!” host Debbi Crane shows us how to create at-home art projects. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“Travel Talk” Host Angie Timan talks with her guests from Azerbaijan. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Sunday

The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project”. Topic: The Sarah Schaffer Murder Part One. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Monday and Tuesday

“Lawrence County Living” Host Adele Bowden-Purlee talks with her guests about Bertha’s Mission here in Bedford and Mitchell, Indiana. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“It’s Rarely Lupus” Host Dr. Deborah Craton talks with her guest about Bariatric Surgery. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

