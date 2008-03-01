Star Station Programming for Tuesday February 13 through Friday February 23

Tuesday

Indiana History Project: WWII Veterans Claude Boruff, Jim Ingalls, Jim Vaughn. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Wednesday and Thursday

“Garden Tips” host Janet Kern talks about growing tomatoes. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“Travel Through Books” host Angie Timan talks to local author Lori Roberts about her books. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Friday

“It’s Rarely Lupus” Topic: Advanced Directives. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“It’s Rarely Lupus” Topic: Advanced Directives Part 2. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Saturday

“Don’t Just Sit There! Let’s Make Art!” host Debbi Crane shows us how to create at-home art projects. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Lawrence County Museum guest speaker Dave Jacob presents his family history. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Sunday

The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project” Topic: Cowboy Bob. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Lawrence County Museum guest speaker Dave Jacob presents his family history. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Monday and Tuesday

The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project” Topic: WWII Veterans Robert Bunch and Richard Griffith. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Wednesday and Thursday

Lawrence County Museum guest speaker Professor Konstantin Dierks presents “Letter Writing and the American Revolution. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“It’s Rarely Lupus” Topic: Smoking Cessation. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Friday

“Indiana History Project” Guest Dan Bortner talks about the Dunes State Park. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

