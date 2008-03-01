Star Station Programming for Tuesday December 20 through Sunday December 25
Tuesday
Star Station presents the 2016 Lincoln Elementary Christmas Program. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM
“Community Matters” Host Hope Flores talks with her guest about our community food pantry. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.
Wednesday
“Indiana History Project” Topic: TBA. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM
“It’s Rarely Lupus” Topic: Orthopedic Surgery. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.
Thursday and Friday
“Indiana History Project” Topic: Veterans. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM
“It’s Rarely Lupus” Topic: Holiday Depression. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.
Saturday
“Don’t Just Sit There! Let’s Make Art!” host Debbi Crane shows us how to create at-home art projects. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM
Star Station presents the 2016 Bedford Christmas Parade: Decades of Christmas. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM
Sunday
The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project”. Topic: Christmas in Bedford. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM
Star Station presents the 2016 Bedford Christmas Parade: Decades of Christmas. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM
