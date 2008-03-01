Star Station Programming for Tuesday April 9 thru Sunday April 14th

Tuesday

“BNL 411” host Angie Timan talks with her guest Teena Ligman about BRI’s Essay writing contest. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“Garden Tips” host Janet Kern talks about pruning your trees. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Wednesday and Thursday

Lawrence County Museum of History. Guest Speaker talks about Historic Orleans. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Guest Speaker at the Bedford Public Library talks about Wildflowers. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Friday

Bedford Public Library’s April Bulletin. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“It’s Rarely Lupus” host Dr. Deborah Craton talks with her guest about Drugs. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Saturday

“Don’t Just Sit There! Let’s Make Art!” host Debbi Crane shows us how to create at-home art projects. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“It’s Rarely Lupus” host Dr. Deborah Craton talks with her guest about Drugs. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Sunday

The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project”. Guest is Bob Kern. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“It’s Rarely Lupus” host Dr. Deborah Craton talks with her guest about Addiction. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

