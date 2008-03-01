Star Station Programming for Tuesday April 16 thru Tuesday April 23

Tuesday

“Lawrence County Living” Host Adele Bowden-Purlee talks with her guests about businesses on the Bedford square. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Interview Programs produced by NLCC Television Students. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Wednesday and Thursday

“Lawrence County Living” Host Adele Bowden-Purlee talks with her guest, Lance Deaton, about the upcoming CRAWFEST on the Bedford Square. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“Historically Speaking” host Lori Roberts talks with her guest, Pamela Horner, about the Underground Railroad. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Friday

Lawrence County Museum of History guest speaker talks about the Owenite Community in Indiana. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“It’s Rarely Lupus” host Dr. Deborah Craton talks with her guest about Joint Health. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Saturday

“Don’t Just Sit There! Let’s Make Art!” host Debbi Crane shows us how to create at-home art projects. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“It’s Rarely Lupus” host Dr. Deborah Craton talks with her guest about Joint Health. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Sunday

The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project”. Topic: Baseball in Bedford. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Monday and Tuesday

“Lawrence County Living” Host Adele Bowden-Purlee talks with her guests about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Monarch Butterflies! Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Click To Follow Star Station On Facebook: HERE