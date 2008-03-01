Star Station Programming for Thursday October 26 thru Wednesday November 1st

Thursday and Friday

Lawrence County Museum of History – Topic. His topic is Coast Guard History. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM.

“It’s Rarely Lupus” Host Dr. Deborah Craton talks with her guest about sleep apnea. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Saturday

“Don’t Just Sit There! Let’s Make Art!” host Debbi Crane shows us how to create at-home art projects. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“Don’t Just Sit There! Let’s Make Art!” host Debbi Crane shows us how to create at-home art projects. Watch this program at the following times: 2:30 AM, 6:30 AM, 2:30 PM, 6:30 PM, 8:30 PM, 10:30 PM

Sunday

The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project” recorded in 2009. Topic: Halloween. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Monday and Tuesday

The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project” recorded in 2011. Topic: Halloween. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“It’s Rarely Lupus” Host Dr. Deborah Craton talks with her guest about urinary incontinence. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Wednesday

*No Programming

