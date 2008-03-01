Star Station Programming for Thursday October 25th thru Sunday October 28

Thursday and Friday

NLCS School Board Candidate Forum. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Saturday

“Don’t Just Sit There! Let’s Make Art!” host Debbi Crane shows us how to create at-home art projects. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“Remembering Dutchtown and the old Lincoln School” Part 5. Host Marla Jones talks with her guests Susie Hancock and Nancy Kidd about growing up in Dutchtown. Lee Hutchinson cohosts. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Sunday

Rerunning “Remembering Dutchtown and the old Lincoln School” Part 1 airs at noon.

“Remembering Dutchtown and the old Lincoln School” Part 2 airs at 1 pm.

“Remembering Dutchtown and the old Lincoln School” Part 3 airs at 2 pm.

“Remembering Dutchtown and the old Lincoln School” Part 4 airs at 4 pm.

“Remembering Dutchtown and the old Lincoln School” Part 5. Host Marla Jones talks with her guests Susie Hancock and Nancy Kidd about growing up in Dutchtown. Lee Hutchinson cohosts. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Monday and Tuesday

“Remembering Dutchtown and the old Lincoln School” Part 6. Host Marla Jones talks with her guests Gene Abel and Morris Endris about growing up in Dutchtown. Lee Hutchinson cohosts. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Click To Follow Star Station On Facebook: HERE