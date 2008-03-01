Star Station Programming for Thursday October 12 thru Wednesday October 18th

Thursday and Friday

Lawrence County Museum of History – October guest speaker is John Williams. His topic is Bedford Memories. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM.

“BNL 411” Host Angie Timan talks with BNL Students about Limestone Robotics and STEAM. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Saturday

“Don’t Just Sit There! Let’s Make Art!” host Debbi Crane shows us how to create at-home art projects. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“It’s Rarely Lupus” Host Dr. Deborah Craton talks to her guest about Shoulder Health . Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Sunday

“Indiana History Project”. Topic: Bedford Theaters. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Monday and Tuesday

“Indiana History Project” Topic: Bedford Drive-Ins. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“Master Gardener” Topic: Fall Lawn Care. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Wednesday

*No Programming

