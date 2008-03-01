Star Station Programming for Thursday November 2nd through Sunday November 12th

Thursday and Friday

BNL 411 host Angie Timan talks with her guests Lesley Lodmell, Molly Lambrecht, and Megan Lambrecht about the Lawrence County 4H. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM.

“It’s Rarely Lupus” Host Dr. Deborah Craton talks with her guest about going to the dentist. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Saturday

“Don’t Just Sit There! Let’s Make Art!” host Debbi Crane shows us how to create at-home art projects. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“It’s Rarely Lupus” Topic: Alzheimer’s Disease Part One. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

VETERANS REMEMBRANCE WEEK

Sunday

The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project” Veterans: Guests: Norman Miller, Marvin Miller, Jim Hornocker. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“It’s Rarely Lupus” Topic: Alzheimer’s Disease Part Two. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Monday

The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project” Veterans: Guests include Frank Turner, Paul Hilderband, Lee Hutchinson. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Tuesday

The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project” Veterans: Guests include Tom Newkirk and Lee Hutchinson. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Wednesday

The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project” Veterans: Guests include Jim Ingalls, Jim Vaugn, and Claude Boruff. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Thursday

The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project” Veterans: Guests include Robert Bunch and Richard Griffith. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Friday

The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project” Veterans: Guests include Herbert Hutchinson and Jesse Andis. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Saturday

The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project” Veterans: Guests include Bud Conklin and Darrell E. Flynn. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“Lawrence County Living” host Adele Bowden-Purlee talks with her guests Lisa Grissom and Sarah Reinhard about Christmas Around the Bedford Square. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Sunday

The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project” Veterans: Guests include Frank Owen, Shirley Owen, and Lee Hutchinson. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“Lawrence County Living” host Adele Bowden-Purlee talks with her guests Lisa Grissom and Sarah Reinhard about Christmas Around the Bedford Square. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Click To Follow Star Station On Facebook: HERE