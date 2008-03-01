Star Station Programming for Thursday March 9 through Wednesday March 15

Thursday and Friday

“This Was Television” Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“Garden Tips” Host Janet Kern. Topic: Spring Bulbs. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Saturday

“Don’t Just Sit There! Let’s Make Art!” host Debbi Crane shows us how to create at-home art projects. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“It’s Rarely Lupus” Host Dr. Deborah Craton’s topic is Medical Directives part 2. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Sunday

The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project”. Guest: Dennis Whitaker. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“It’s Rarely Lupus” Host Dr. Deborah Craton’s topic is Medical Directives part 2. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Monday and Tuesday

“Travel Talk” Host Angie Timan talks with visitors from Azerbaijan. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“Garden Tips” Host Janet Kern talks about growing potatoes. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Wednesday

“Garden Tips” Host Janet Kern talks about growing onions. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

