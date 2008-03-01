Star Station Programming for Thursday March 2 through Wednesday March 8

Thursday and Friday

The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project” Topic: Buffalo Traces. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“It’s Rarely Lupus” Host Dr. Deborah Craton talks with her guest about Senior (Elderly) Depression. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Saturday

“Don’t Just Sit There! Let’s Make Art!” host Debbi Crane shows us how to create at-home art projects. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Bedford Public Library guest speaker talks about Invasive Species in Lawrence County. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Sunday

The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project”. Guest: Janie from Popeye and Janie Program. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Bedford Public Library guest speaker talks about Invasive Species in Lawrence County. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Monday

The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project” Guests are Robert Bunch and Richard Griffith. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Tuesday

The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project” Guests are Jesse Andis and Herbert Hutchinson. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Wednesday

Video Short on the Lawrence County Museum of History. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

