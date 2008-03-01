There are closings, cancellations, delays or alerts. Click here for a full list from WBIW Weather Watchers.
Star Station Programming for Thursday January 24 thru Thursday January 31

Thursday

“Indiana History Project” The Best of Norm Taylor. Topic: Boys Sectionals. Guests:  Dan Bush, Al Walker,  Becky Corps Meadows.  Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Friday

“Indiana History Project” The Best of Norm Taylor. Topic: Historical Debate.  Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“Travel Through Books” Part Two of an interview with local author Pam Horner. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Saturday

“Don’t Just Sit There! Let’s Make Art!” host Debbi Crane shows us how to create at-home art projects. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Sunday

“Indiana History Project” The Best of Norm Taylor. Guest: Nellie Reynolds. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Monday and Tuesday

“Historically Speaking” Host Lori Roberts takes us to Corydon: Indiana’s First Capital. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“BNL 411” Host Angie Timan talks to her guests Zachary Cullum and Nathan Watson about the 21st Century Scholarship Program. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Wednesday and Thursday

“Lawrence County Living” guest-host Mike Shannon talks with his guests about the upcoming SILOS concert. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

