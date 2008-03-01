Star Station Programming for Thursday February 2nd thru Tuesday February7th

Thursday and Friday

“This Was Television” Host Joe Voris introduces old time television programs. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“This Week In Sports” Host Jeff Callahan talks with his guest about the upcoming Super Bowl. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Saturday

“Don’t Just Sit There! Let’s Make Art!” host Debbi Crane shows us how to create at-home art projects. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“It’s Rarely Lupus” Host Dr. Deborah Craton talks with her guest about Advanced Directives. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Sunday

The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project”. Guest: Brent Gill. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“It’s Rarely Lupus” Host Dr. Deborah Craton talks with her guest about Advanced Directives. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Monday and Tuesday

“Garden Tips” Host Janet Kern talks about how to have a Winter Garden. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“Indiana Talent Project” Guest Band is Sweet Grass. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

