Star Station Programming for Thursday February 21h through Thursday February 28th

Thursday and Friday

Television Production Class – Student Projects. Watch these videos at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“Clarence Brown and Friends” Opening concert for SILOS Saturday February 16th. With Robert Pendergrass and Tania Curruchiche. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Saturday

“Don’t Just Sit There! Let’s Make Art!” host Debbi Crane shows us how to create at-home art projects. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“It’s Rarely Lupus” Topic: Medical Directives Pt 2. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Sunday

The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project”. Topic: Rosie the Riveter. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“It’s Rarely Lupus” Topic: Medical Directives Pt 2. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Monday and Tuesday

SILOS concert Recorded Saturday Feb. 16th 2019 I.U. African American Choral Ensemble. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“Garden Tips” Topic: Petunias. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Wednesday

“Lawrence County Living” Topic: Becky’s Place, Bedford, Indiana. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

