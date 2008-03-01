Star Station Programming for Thursday August 31 thru Thursday September 7th

Thursday and Friday

“Garden Tips” Host Janet Kern talks about fall bulb planting. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“This Week In Sports” Host Jeff Callahan talks with his guest about current college and professional sports. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Saturday

“Don’t Just Sit There! Let’s Make Art!” host Debbi Crane shows us how to create at-home art projects. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“Garden Tips” Host Janet Kern talks about mums. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Sunday

The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project”. Topic: Reed Station Part One. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“Garden Tips” Host Janet Kern talks about mums. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Monday and Tuesday

“Lawrence County Living” Host Adele Bowden-Purlee talks with her guests about the St. Vincent Dunn Golf Scramble. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“Garden Tips” Topic: Tender Bulbs. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Wednesday and Thursday

“Lawrence County Living” Host Adele Bowden talks with her guest, Sara Kleber-Lowery about the Paper Tigers program. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“Community Matters” host Hope Flores talks to Dave Jacobs about the Lawrence County Community Foundation. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.