Star Station Programming for Thursday April 5 thru Friday April 13th

Thursday and Friday

“Monarch Butterflies” Watch this presentation at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“It’s Rarely Lupus” host Dr. Deborah Craton talks with her guest about organ transplants. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Saturday

“Don’t Just Sit There! Let’s Make Art!” host Debbi Crane shows us how to create at-home art projects. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Sunday

The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project” Guests: Russ Webb and Roy M. Smith. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Monday and Tuesday

“Lawrence County Living” host Adele Bowden-Purlee gets an update on upcoming Billy Dean & Larry Gatlin concert from Charles Edwards of Southern Indiana Live On Stage. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Lawrence County Museum of History guest speaker talks about Historic Orleans Indiana. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Wednesday

The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project” TOPIC: Native Americans in Lawrence County. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Thursday and Friday

“Indiana Talent Project” host Brian Hawkins talks with singer song writer Jason Wilber. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“Wild Flowers” A Bedford Public Library presentation. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

