Star Station Programming for Sunday March 24th through Sunday March 31st

Sunday

The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project”. Topic: WWII Veterans. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Monday and Tuesday

Mayoral Forum City of Bedford Indiana. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Wednesday and Thursday

“Lawrence County Living” host Adele Bowden-Purlee talks with her guest Charles Edwards about Southern Indiana Live on Stages final concert this year, The Nelons. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“Garden Tips” host Janet Kern talks about growing potatoes. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Friday

Indiana University Soul Revue brought to us by Southern Indiana Live On Stage. Recorded  in February 2019. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Saturday

“Don’t Just Sit There! Let’s Make Art!” host Debbi Crane shows us how to create at-home art projects. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Sunday

The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project”. Topic: The KKK in Lawrence County. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

