Star Station Programming for Saturday September 9th through Friday September 15th

Saturday

“Don’t Just Sit There! Let’s Make Art!” host Debbi Crane shows us how to create at-home art projects. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“Lawrence County Living” Host Adele Bowden-Purlee talks to her guests, Janice Nickeo Pendergrass and Michael Atchison about the upcoming Bertha’s Mission Gospel Gala. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Sunday

The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project”. Topic: Reed Station Part Two. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“Lawrence County Living” Host Adele Bowden-Purlee talks to her guests, Janice Nickeo Pendergrass and Michael Atchison about the upcoming Bertha’s Mission Gospel Gala. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Monday and Tuesday

“Lawrence County Living” Host Adele Bowden-Purlee talks with Charles Edwards about the 2017-2018 SILO entertainment season.  Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“Garden Tips” Topic: Fall Gardening. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Wednesday

*No Programming

Thursday and Friday

Lawrence County Museum of History guest speaker Clay Stuckey presents “The Monon Railroad in Lawrence County.” Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

