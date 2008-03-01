Star Station Programming for Saturday November 10th through Friday November 16th

Saturday

“Don’t Just Sit There! Let’s Make Art!” host Debbi Crane shows us how to create at-home art projects. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“Historically Speaking” host Lori Roberts talks with her guest, Lucas Calhoun, about Indiana History and William Henry Harrison. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Sunday

“Indiana History Project” The Best of Norm Taylor. Guests: Ray Briggs and Chuck Miller. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Monday and Tuesday

“Lawrence County Living” Adele Bowden-Purlee talks with her guests about the upcoming Christmas Art Show at the Depot. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“It’s Rarely Lupus” Dr. Deborah Craton talks about Alzheimer’s Disease Part One. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Wednesday

“Master Gardener” Topic: Planting Bulbs. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“It’s Rarely Lupus” Dr. Deborah Craton talks about Alzheimer’s Disease Part two. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Thursday and Friday

“Lawrence County Living” Adele Bowden-Purlee talks with her guests about the Bedford Christmas Parade. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“Historically Speaking” host Lori Roberts takes us on a visit to Grouseland in Vincennes, Indiana. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

