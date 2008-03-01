Star Station Programming for Saturday March 9 through Thursday March 14th

Saturday

“Don’t Just Sit There! Let’s Make Art!” host Debbi Crane shows us how to create at-home art projects. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Bedford Public Library March Bulletin. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Sunday

The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project”. Topic: John Dillinger. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Presentation on “Invasive Species in Indiana” given at the Bedford Public Library. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Monday

“Lawrence County Living” Host Adele Bowden-Purlee talks with her guests Ray Housel and Donna Brumbaugh about the upcoming Bedford Rotary Club’s Dinner and fundraiser toasting Brent Steele. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Presentation on “Invasive Species in Indiana” given at the Bedford Public Library. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Tuesday

“Lawrence County Living” Host Adele Bowden-Purlee talks with her guests Ray Housel and Donna Brumbaugh about the upcoming Bedford Rotary Club’s Dinner and fundraiser toasting Brent Steele. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Lawrence County Museum of History guest speaker, Dave Jacobs. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Wednesday and Thursday

“Historically Speaking” host Lori Roberts talks with Lucas Calhoun about the Fall Creek Massacre in our Indiana history. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Click To Follow Star Station On Facebook: HERE