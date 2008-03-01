Star Station Programming for Saturday March 30 thru Sunday April 6th

Star Station Programming for Saturday March 30 thru Sunday April 6th

Saturday

“Don’t Just Sit There! Let’s Make Art!” host Debbi Crane shows us how to create at-home art projects. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Bedford Public Library April Bulletin. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Sunday

The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project”. Topic: The KKK in Lawrence County Part 1. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Bedford Public Library April Bulletin. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Monday

The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project”. Topic: The KKK in Lawrence County Part 2. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Lawrence County Museum of History Guest Speaker Clay Stuckey talks about the Limestone Industry in Southern Indiana. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Tuesday

The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project”. Topic: The KKK in Lawrence County Part 3. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Lawrence County Museum of History Guest Speaker Clay Stuckey talks about the Limestone Industry in Southern Indiana. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Wednesday and Thursday

“The Gardening Season” host Roy Ballard. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“BeeKeeping” host Joe Kimmel. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Friday

Bedford Rotary Club presents “A Toast to Brent Steele” Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Saturday

“Don’t Just Sit There! Let’s Make Art!” host Debbi Crane shows us how to create at-home art projects. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“It’s Rarely Lupus” host Dr. Deborah Craton talks with her guest about Addiction. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Sunday

The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project”. Topic: TV Personality, Janie, of Pepeye and Janie Fame.  Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“It’s Rarely Lupus” host Dr. Deborah Craton talks with her guest about Addiction. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Click To Follow Star Station On Facebook:         HERE

See More:

«