Star Station Programming for Saturday January 19 thru Tuesday January 22nd

Saturday

“Don’t Just Sit There! Let’s Make Art!” host Debbi Crane shows us how to create at-home art projects. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Lawrence County Museum of History guest speaker series. Topic: Civil War Letters. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Sunday

“Indiana History Project” The Best of Norm Taylor. Topic: WWII Veterans. Guests: Ray Kern and John R. Freeman Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Lawrence County Museum of History guest speaker series. Topic: Civil War Letters. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Monday and Tuesday

“Lawrence County Living” guest-host Mike Shannon talks with his guest Lesley Lodmell about Lawrence County 4-H. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“Travel Through Books” Host Angie Timan talks with her guest, Local Author Pam Horner. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

