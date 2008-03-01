There are closings, cancellations, delays or alerts. Click here for a full list from WBIW Weather Watchers.
Star Station Programming for Saturday January 19 thru Tuesday January 22nd

Saturday

“Don’t Just Sit There! Let’s Make Art!” host Debbi Crane shows us how to create at-home art projects. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Lawrence County Museum of History guest speaker series. Topic: Civil War Letters.  Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Sunday

“Indiana History Project” The Best of Norm Taylor. Topic: WWII Veterans. Guests: Ray Kern and John  R. Freeman Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Monday and Tuesday

“Lawrence County Living” guest-host Mike Shannon talks with his guest Lesley Lodmell about Lawrence County 4-H. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“Travel Through Books” Host Angie Timan talks with her guest, Local Author Pam Horner. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

