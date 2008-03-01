Star Station Programming for Saturday January 14 through Saturday January 21st

Saturday

“Don’t Just Sit There! Let’s Make Art!” host Debbi Crane shows us how to create at-home art projects. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“Lawrence County Living” Host Adele Bowden-Purlee Talks with her guests Bill Tatom and Hilary Whitaker about the Bedford North Lawrence Scholarship Foundation. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Sunday

The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project”. Guests: Frank Turner & Paul Hilderbrand talk about World War II experiences. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Monday and Tuesday

“Community Matters” Host Hope Flores talks with her guests Lisa Higgins, Jennifer Denesha, and Kathy Edington about Great Grants. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Lawrence County Museum of History guest speaker Angie Timan presents: “Rosie the Riveter & the WWII Homefront.” Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Wednesday

“Indiana History Project” Topic: Basketball Sectionals. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Thursday and Friday

The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project”. Guests: John R. Freeman & Ray Kern talk about their World War II experiences. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“It’s Rarely Lupus” Dr. Craton talks with her guest about Tremors. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Saturday

“Lawrence County Living” Host Adele Bowden-Purlee talks with her guest about the upcoming Southern Indiana Live on Stage concert January 28th. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

