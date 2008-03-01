There are closings, cancellations, delays or alerts. Click here for a full list from WBIW Weather Watchers.
Star Station Programming for Saturday January 14 through Saturday January 21st

Saturday

“Don’t Just Sit There! Let’s Make Art!” host Debbi Crane shows us how to create at-home art projects. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“Lawrence County Living” Host Adele Bowden-Purlee Talks with her guests Bill Tatom and Hilary Whitaker about the Bedford North Lawrence Scholarship Foundation. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

 Sunday

The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project”. Guests: Frank Turner & Paul Hilderbrand talk about World War II experiences. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Monday and Tuesday

“Community Matters” Host Hope Flores talks with her guests Lisa Higgins, Jennifer Denesha, and Kathy Edington about Great Grants. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Lawrence County Museum of History guest speaker Angie Timan presents: “Rosie the Riveter & the WWII Homefront.”  Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Wednesday

“Indiana History Project” Topic: Basketball Sectionals. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Thursday and Friday

The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project”. Guests: John R. Freeman & Ray Kern talk about their World War II experiences. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“It’s Rarely Lupus” Dr. Craton talks with her guest about Tremors. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Saturday

“Don’t Just Sit There! Let’s Make Art!” host Debbi Crane shows us how to create at-home art projects. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“Lawrence County Living” Host Adele Bowden-Purlee talks with her guest about the upcoming Southern Indiana Live on Stage concert January 28th. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

