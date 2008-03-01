Star Station Programming for Monday November 27 through Sunday December 3rd

Monday and Tuesday

“Lawrence County Living” Host Adele Bowden-Purlee talks with guests Leslie Green, Andie Redwine, and Cindy Elliott about the ARC of Lawrence County. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“It’s Rarely Lupus” host Dr. Deborah Craton gives us an update on Diabetes. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Wednesday

The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project” Veterans Ray Briggs and Chuck Miller are interviewed. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Thursday and Friday

The Lawrence County Museum of History Guest Speaker for November, Danny Taylor presents “The History of Garvey Lane.” Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Saturday

“Don’t Just Sit There! Let’s Make Art!” host Debbi Crane shows us how to create at-home art projects. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“Lawrence County Living” Host Gene McCracken talks with Becky Skillman and Marla Jones about the Lawrence County Bicentennial  Legacy Projects.  Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Sunday

The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project” Native Americans in Lawrence County. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

