Star Station Programming for Monday November 13 through Friday November 24th

Monday and Tuesday

“Travel Through Books” Host Angie Timan talks with WWII Veteran and author Lee Hutchinson. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“It’s Rarely Lupus” host Dr. Deborah Craton talks with her guest about holiday depression. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Wednesday

Lawrence County Museum of History guest speaker talks about A. Lincoln’s Tomb. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“This Was Television” host Joe Voris. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Thursday and Friday

“Travel Through Books” Host Angie Timan talks local author Pamela Horner. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“Lawrence County Living” host Adele Bowden-Purlee talks with her guests about Christmas on the Bedford Square. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Saturday

“Don’t Just Sit There! Let’s Make Art!” host Debbi Crane shows us how to create at-home art projects. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“Master Gardener” Topic: Planting Bulbs. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

NATIVE AMERICAN WEEK

Sunday

The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project” Native Americans in Lawrence County. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“Master Gardener” Topic: Planting Bulbs. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Monday thru Friday

The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project” Native Americans in Lawrence County. Different guests each day. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM