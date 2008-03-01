Star Station Programming for Monday February 4th through Tuesday February 12th

Monday and Tuesday

“Community Matters” Host Hope Flores talks with her guest, Donna Brumbaugh, about setting up scholarships. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“It’s Rarely Lupus” Host Dr. Deborah Craton talks with her guest about Advances Directives. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Wednesday and Thursday

Lawrence County Museum Guest Speaker Series. Topic: Archeology. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

A Little Grantville Bluegrass Concert Part one. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Friday

TBA

Saturday

“Don’t Just Sit There! Let’s Make Art!” host Debbi Crane shows us how to create at-home art projects. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Sunday

“Indiana History Project” The Best of Norm Taylor. Guests:Veterans Steve Martin, Rex Babcock, Lee Hutchinson. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Monday and Tuesday

“Lawrence County Living” guest-host Mike Shannon talks with his guests about the Men’s Warming Center in Bedford. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

