Star Station Programming for Monday December 4 through Sunday December 10

Monday and Tuesday

“Travel Through Books” Host Angie Timan talks with local author Pamela Horner about her latest release. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Host Joe Voris talks with cast members of Little Theatre of Bedford’s upcoming production of “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Wednesday

“It’s Rarely Lupus” host Dr. Deborah Craton talks with her guest about safety car seats for children. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Lawrence County Museum of History guest speaker Lee Hutchinson talks about WWII. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Thursday and Friday

The 2017 Bedford Christmas Parade hosted by Gene McCracken and Susan Gales. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Saturday

“Don’t Just Sit There! Let’s Make Art!” host Debbi Crane shows us how to create at-home art projects. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“School Matters” Topic: NLCC Food Service. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Sunday

The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project” Topic: Cemetery Care. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

