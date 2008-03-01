Star Station Programming for Friday February 23 through Thursday March 1st

Friday

“Indiana History Project” Guest Dan Bortner talks about the Dunes State Park. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Saturday

“Don’t Just Sit There! Let’s Make Art!” host Debbi Crane shows us how to create at-home art projects. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“It’s Rarely Lupus” Topic: Smoking Cessation. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Sunday

The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project” Topic: Sarah Schaffer Murder Part One. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“It’s Rarely Lupus” Topic: Smoking Cessation. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Monday

The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project” Topic: Sarah Schaffer Murder Part Two. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“Garden Tips” Host Janet Kern talks about growing petunias. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Tuesday

The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project” Topic: Sarah Schaffer Murder Part Three. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“Garden Tips” Host Janet Kern talks about growing petunias. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Wednesday and Thursday

The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project” Topic: Basketball Sectionals. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Click To Follow Star Station On Facebook: HERE