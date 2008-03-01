Star Station Programming for Friday December 7 through Friday December 14th

Friday

“Historically Speaking” Host Lori Roberts talks with her guest Polly Sturgeon, Outreach Coordinator, Indiana Geological and Water Survey, about earthquakes. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“Bedford Public Library December Bulletin” Hosts Ellen Underwood and Nathan Watson tell us what’s up at the library for December. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Saturday

“Don’t Just Sit There! Let’s Make Art!” host Debbi Crane shows us how to create at-home art projects. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“It’s Rarely Lupus” Dr. Deborah Craton. Topic: Visit your dentist. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Sunday

“Indiana History Project” The Best of Norm Taylor. Topic: When the circus came to Bedford. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“It’s Rarely Lupus” Dr. Deborah Craton. Topic: Visit your dentist. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Monday

“Travel Through Books” Host Angie Timan talks with her guest, Local Author Pamela Horner, about her new cookbook. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“Lawrence County Living” host Adele Bowden-Purlee talks with her guests about ARC. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Tuesday

“Travel Through Books” Host Angie Timan talks with her guest, Local Author Pamela Horner, about her new cookbook. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Lawrence County Museum of History guest speaker, Lee Hutchinson talks about WWII. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Wednesday

TBA

Thursday and Friday

Bedford Christmas Parade ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas” Watch the parade at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

