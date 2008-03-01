Star Station Programming for Friday August 18 thru Thursday August 23rd

Saturday

“Don’t Just Sit There! Let’s Make Art!” host Debbi Crane shows us how to create at-home art projects. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“It’s Rarely Lupus” Host Dr. Deborah Craton talks to her guest about colon health. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Sunday

The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project” Topic: Native Americans. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“It’s Rarely Lupus” Host Dr. Deborah Craton talks to her guest about colon health. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Monday and Tuesday

Lawrence County History Part 5.  Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“Garden Tips” Host Janet Kern answers your gardening questions. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Wednesday and Thursday

Lawrence County History Part 6.  Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“It’s Rarely Lupus” Host Dr. Deborah Craton talks with her guest about Hepatitis. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

