Star Station Programming for Friday August 10 thru Thursday August 16

Friday

Lawrence County Museum of History guest speaker, Dennis Parsley talks about Bedford Police History. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“Garden Tips” Host Janet Kern talks about deadheading plants. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Saturday

“Don’t Just Sit There! Let’s Make Art!” host Debbi Crane shows us how to create at-home art projects. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“Garden Tips” Host Janet Kern talks about deadheading plants. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Sunday

The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project” Topic: Korean War History. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“Lawrence County Living” Host Adele Bowden Purlee talks with her guests, Tim Thompson and Susan Gales about BRI’s Summer Stage program. Watch this program at the following times: 3:00 AM, 7:00 AM, 3:00 PM, 7:00 PM, 9:00 PM, 11:00 PM.

Monday and Tuesday

Lawrence County History Part 3. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“Garden Tips” Host Janet Kern talks about Repotting. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Wednesday and Thursday

Lawrence County History Part 4. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“It’s Rarely Lupus” Host Dr. Deborah Craton talks with her guest about Skin Cancer. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM

Click To Follow Star Station On Facebook: HERE