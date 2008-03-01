Star Station Programming for Friday April 7 thru Wednesday April 12th

Friday

“Lawrence County Living” host Adele Bowden-Purlee talks with her guests Leslie Mullis and Gene McCracken about the St. Vincent Dunn Foundation. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“It’s Rarely Lupus” host Dr. Deborah Craton talks about Heart Health with her guest. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Saturday

“Don’t Just Sit There! Let’s Make Art!” host Debbi Crane shows us how to create at-home art projects. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“Garden Tips” with host Janet Kern. Topic: Tree Trimming. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Sunday

The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project”. Topic: The Sarah Schaffer Murder Part Three. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“Garden Tips” with host Janet Kern. Topic: Tree Trimming. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Monday and Tuesday

“Lawrence County Living” Host Adele Bowden-Purlee talks with artist Don Geyra about the current exhibit at the Wiley Art Center. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Lawrence County Museum of History, guest lecture series. Topic Title is Working Lives. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Wednesday

“Lawrence County History” Part Three. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

