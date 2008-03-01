Sept. 01, 2022

Bonnie L. Hughes

Oct. 03, 1956 — Aug. 28, 2022

Bonnie L. Hughes, 65, of Lawrence County, IN passed away on August 28, 2022, at Mitchell Manor.

Born on October 3, 1956, she was the daughter of Horseshoe and Marie (Miller) Watson. She married Larry E. Hughes on January 6, 1974, and he passed on April 6, 2007.

Bonnie worked at Hospitality House as an aide and did housekeeping. She was of the Pentecostal faith. She loved country music, cooking, and spending time with her family.

Surviving to cherish Bonnie’s memory is her daughter, Mandy Jones; son, Justin (Lisa) Hughes; 13 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; two brothers, David Miller and Randy Lake; three sisters, Vera Glasgo, Karen Parker, and Rosella Sons; and several nieces and nephews.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry E. Hughes; one son, Larry D. Hughes; one daughter, Samantha Hughes; one grandchild, Kersti Pemberton; six siblings, Jane Sykes, Carolyn Harrison, Merle Hughes, Marvetta Baker, Donnie Watson, and Diana Hanners; and a son-in-law, Tony Jones.

Graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Patton Hill Cemetery with Clarence Brown officiating.

The Ferguson-Lee Chapel of Thorne-George Family Funeral Homes in Bedford has been entrusted with the arrangements for Bonnie L. Hughes.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared at www.FergusonLee.com

James Samuel McGinnis

Oct. 05, 1939 — Aug. 29, 2022

James Samuel McGinnis, 82, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at Meadow View Health and Rehabilitation in Salem.

Born October 5, 1939, in Debord, Kentucky, he was the son of James Isaac and Alifair (Cook) Crum. He was married to Diana Mariam Ann Harmon for over 50 years.

James was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. After he served his country for 24 and a half years, he was a special ed school bus driver. James was a member of the Denbigh American Legion Post 368 in Newport News, Virginia and VFW Post 9107. He had been a member of Deaf Missionary Church in Norfolk, where he served as a deacon. James enjoyed collecting coins and was an avid giver, always donating to charities.

Survivors include his children Amy (Billy) Slaten of Mitchell, Kathleen Maynard of Delaware, Ohio, and Amanda (Pieter) Blanksma of Leiden, Netherlands; grandchildren, Amanda Dines, Mark Slaten, John Slaten, Hannah Hamrick, Noah Maynard, and Olivia Blanksma; and siblings, Rufus McGinnis of Vancleave, Mississippi, Beulah Spencer of Columbus, Ohio, Georgeanna Tucker of Louisa, Kentucky, Nancy Moore of Louisa, Kentucky, and David McGinnis of Louisa, Kentucky.

His parents; wife; grandson, Daniel McGinnis; son-in-law, Jeff Maynard; and siblings, Lucille Wood, Corrine Holstein, Buford McGinnis, Claire Chambers, Sillar Marie Buffinton, Harry McGinnis, Lewis McGinnis, Virge McGinnis, Robert McGinnis, Doris McGinnis, and Meredith McGinnis, preceded him in death.

James’ arrangements are pending with Denbigh Chapel of Altmeyer Funeral Homes and Crematory in Newport News, Virginia. Burial will be in Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chastainfuneralhome.com

Patricia Ann Clipp

June 16, 1946 — Aug. 30, 2022

Patricia Ann Clipp, 76, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Baptist Health Floyd Hospital.

Patricia was born on June 16, 1946, in Lawrence County, Indiana to James and Agnes (Porter) White. Patricia married Ronald E. Clipp of Campbellsburg, Indiana on October 19, 1962.

Patricia was a member of the Lost River Missionary Baptist Church, and formerly, the Orleans First Baptist Church. Patricia, commonly called Pat or Aunt Patty, was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was known for her easy smile and generous nature.

She was very active in church, teaching Sunday school for many years, and most recently as a member of the Lost River Women’s Missionary Circle.

Patricia enjoyed working with children as a teacher’s aide for Orleans Elementary School. She also worked as a cashier at the grocery and dime stores in Orleans where she loved to visit with the customers.

Known as “Mom” to many OHS band students, Patty was a devoted member and tireless fundraiser for the Orleans High School Band Boosters. She was also a member of two homemaker clubs and loved to host and attend the Bunco club with her friends.

In addition to her husband, Ron, she is survived by her son Kevin (Heather) Clipp of Orleans, her daughter Kimberly (Louis) Getman of Mitchell, and her son Keith (Keri) Clipp of Waxahachie, TX; grandchildren, Amy, Kayla, Kyle, Keirsten, Sarah, Kathryn “KatieBeth”, and Kaleb; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Hobie, Hallie, Kalilah “Lily Ann”, Karter, and Kreed; siblings, Jim White, Barbara Blevins, Bob White, and Harold White; and a large extended family whom she adored.

Patricia was proceeded in death by her parents and her sister, Delores White Hoke.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 pm on Friday, September 2nd at Ochs-Tetrick Funeral Home, 187 East Jefferson Street, Orleans, Indiana. The funeral service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, September 3rd at the Lost River Missionary Baptist Church, 10938 W. Lost River Rd., Campbellsburg, Indiana. The service will be officiated by Reverend Wilbur Stone. Visitation will be held at the church after 9 am until the time of service. Burial to follow at Claysville Cemetery, Campbellsburg, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lost River Missionary Baptist Church, Alzheimer’s Association, or the Orange County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.ochstetrick.net

Thomas Larry “Tom” Miller

Nov. 01, 1941 — Aug. 30, 2022

Thomas Larry “Tom” Miller,80 of Bedford passed away on Tuesday August 30, 2022 at 9:00 PM at Stonebridge Health Campus in Bedford.

Born on November 1, 1941, he was the first baby born in the new OB Ward of Dunn Hospital in Bedford, the son of Durward and Lois (Cahill) Miller. Tom married Nancy (Hulsman) Brassfield on August 2, 1989 and she survives.

Tom retired from Indiana Gas Company and Vectren Energy; he was an US Army veteran.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy Miller, three sons, Bradley Miller, Daniel Miller and Andrew (Kelly) Miller, two step-daughters, Melinda Evans and Allison Hill, grandchildren, Mia, Aiden, Vivianne, Jade, Logan, and Hayden, step-grandchildren, Jarrett Brown, Braydon Brown, Landon Hill, Adrienne Hill, Ben Hill, and Sam Hartnagel

He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Carol Duncan, one daughter, Pamela Miller

Cremation was chosen with a celebration of life at a later date with burial in Green Hill Cemetery.

Cresthaven Funeral Home is entrusted with his care.