Bonnie F. Edwards

April 17, 1935 — Aug. 30, 2021

Bonnie F. Edwards, 86, of Leesville, passed away Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital, Indianapolis.

She was born April 17, 1935, in Lawrence County, to Lawrence and Hattie (Pate) Speer. She married Gerald Edwards in 1953 and he preceded her in death in March of 2011.

Bonnie attended Shawswick High School and was a member of Pinhook Church of Christ. She retired from the Listo Pencil company in California and had worked at Kresge’s and the Dollar Store.

Surviving to cherish Bonnie’s memory are her children, Diana (George) Thym, Pamela (Victor George) Sepulveda and Gerald (Sandra Lee) Edwards; nine grandchildren, Daniel, Michelle, William, Amanda, Katherine, Emily, Sara, Garrett and Jeffrey; fifteen great-grandchildren, Sophia, Isabella, David, Steven, Joseph, Kayla, Marissa, Makayla, Michael, Charlotte, Beau, Eli, Ethan, Robert and Katherine; and four great-great-grandchildren, Michael, Lauren, Gabriel and Braden.

Preceding Bonnie in death were her parents; husband; great-great-grandson, Landon; nine siblings, Melvin, Helen, Arthur, Carolyn, Catherine, Betty, Robert, Marie and Harold; and longtime companion, Charlie Myers.

Funeral services for Bonnie will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at the Ferguson-Lee Chapel of Thorne-George Family Funeral Homes in Bedford with Phil Thorne officiating. Burial will follow in Pinhook Cemetery. Visitation for Bonnie will be Friday, beginning at 10:00 a.m and continuing until the hour of service, also at Ferguson-Lee Chapel.

Charles “Charlie” E. Myers

Aug. 13, 1932 — Aug. 30, 2021

Charles “Charlie” E. Myers, 89, of Leesville, passed away Aug. 30, 2021, in Indianapolis.

He was born in Lawrence County to Merle and Thelma (Brewer) Myers. He married Marilyn Browning on April 20, 1959 and she preceded him in death on July 4, 1995.

Charlie attended Tunnelton High School and was a member of the Church of the Nazarene. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army, having served during the Korean Conflict from December 11, 1952 – December 11, 1954 where he received a Purple Heart and Bronze Star. He was owner of Charlie’s Frame Alignment in Leesville until he retired in 1999 and had previously worked at Bear Alignment in Bedford. Charlie loved fishing, hunting and operating equipment.

Surviving to cherish Charlie’s memory are his sons, Brian E. (Angela) Myers and Brad (Sherry) Myers; six grandchildren, Kristy Myers, Dakota (Kaelynn) Myers, T.J. (Katie) Martin, Rob Martin, Clayton (Bretta) Myers, Leah (Edward Carnes) Myers; nine great-grandchildren; 2 step great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and one sister, Wilma Fields.

Preceding Charlie in death were his parents; wife, Marilyn; and his companion, Bonnie Edwards; brother-in-law Ralph “Bud” Fields.

Funeral services for Charlie will be held at Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 11am at Ferguson-Lee Chapel of Thorne-George Family Funeral Homes with Don Lee officiating. Burial will follow at Dixon Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4-8:00pm at Ferguson-Lee Chapel.

Memorial contributions for Charlie may be made to Dixon Chapel Cemetery.

Ermal Earl Pridemore

March 27, 1939 — Aug. 30, 2021

Ermal Earl Pridemore, 82, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021, at Indiana University Health Bloomington Hospital.

Born March 27, 1939, in Mitchell, he was the son of Alice (Pridemore) Parker. He was reared in the home of Delbert and Lucy Pridemore. He married Marilyn Kidwell-Pridemore December 2, 2016.

Ermal retired from construction and was a member of Crossroads Community Church in Bedford. He was a graduate of Huron High School. Ermal had served as president of Mitchell/Orleans Exchange Club and was a member of the Huron Volunteer Fire Department. He loved music and enjoyed his grandchildren and family get-togethers.

He was a U. S. Army veteran.

Surviving are his wife, Marilyn Kidwell-Pridemore of Bloomington; children, Paul Pridemore of Mitchell, Dianna (Lonnie, Sr.) Pruett of Campbellsburg, David Pridemore of Orleans, Darlene (Michael) Hunter of Kingwood, Texas; step-children, Jim (Alta) Hollars of Bloomington, Don Hollars of Bloomington, Michelle (David) Strange of Mitchell; grandchildren, DeeDee (Justin) Fields, Charlie Pruett, Heather (Casey) Porter, Cortney Hunter and Christopher Pridemore; great-grandchildren, Josh Pruett, Mikey Fields, and Everett Swearengen.

His mother; Delbert and Lucy Pridemore; and former wives, Linda (Smith) Pridemore and Linda (Bragg) Pridemore, preceded him in death.

A memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 4, in the Memorial Chapel of Chastain Funeral Home & Cremation Center with Pastor Lindy Hopkins officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the service on Saturday at the funeral home.

John K. Anderson

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of John K. Anderson of Springville on Sunday, August 29th at the age of 72.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 53 years, Connie; children, Tony Anderson and Chris Anderson; grandchildren, Bristol, Brooks, Blane, Christan, and Breanna; brother, Randy Anderson and wife, Judy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willis “Jiggs” Anderson and Doris Harper; son, Chris Anderson.

John was born in Bloomington, IN. He served in the 101st Airborne Division of the United States Army in the Vietnam War. He received a purple heart for his bravery and his sacrifice. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He was a true man of God and a wonderful mentor. He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, September 2nd at Crossroads Community Church in Bedford, Indiana. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, September 3rd at Crossroads Community Church in Bedford, Indiana.

Elizabeth Jane Eagan

June 19, 1933 — Aug. 30, 2021

Elizabeth Jane Eagan, 88, of Bedford, passed away at 7:35 pm, on Monday, August 30, 2021, at St. Vincent Dunn Hospital.

Born June 19, 1933, in Lawrence Co., she was the daughter of Herschel and Sarah Alice (Canada) Lake. She married Charles Eagan on June 17, 1950, and he preceded her in death on April 25, 2021.

She was a homemaker and loved to cook and spend time with her grandchildren. She attended the Old Country Church in Harrodsburg.

Survivors include five children, Charla Key, of Salem, Randy Eagan and wife, Nancy, of Orleans, Dana Hazel and husband, James, of Freedom, Dawn Douglas and husband, Carl, and Laura Gore and husband, Danny, all of Bedford; sixteen grandchildren; thirty-five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Bernice Johnson, of Bloomington.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, eleven siblings.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Thursday, September 2nd in the Elmwood Chapel of the Day & Carter Mortuary with Pastor Kenneth Allen officiating. Burial will follow in the Fayetteville Community Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until the hour of service on Thursday, at the Day & Carter Mortuary.

Sandra F. Clay

Sept. 18, 1947 — Aug. 30, 2021

Sandra F. Clay, 73, of Bedford, passed away Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at her residence. She was born Sept. 18, 1947, in Bloomington to Carl and Dorothy (Bells) Hobbs.

Sandra was of the Pentecostal faith and a homemaker. She had been a bartender at the Office Lounge and Round Table and had worked at Krogers.

Surviving are daughters, Sandra (Dennis) Hamm and Penny (Bill) Grubbs; son, Darrell Mullis; grandchildren, Ashley, Billy, John, Michael Roo, Cassie, Michael Shane, Devon, Josh, Heather and Alicia; thirteen great-grandchildren, Jonathon, Caleb, Skyler, Colton, Payton, Lila, Levi, Jamien, Kaison, Kaicee, Kailion, Kinley and Quinn; sister, Christy (Dave) Lancello; and brother-in-law, Gary Wampler.

Preceding her in death are her parents; son, David Runyan; husbands, Frank Runyon, Darrell Mullis and George Clay; and siblings, Donny, Diana, Joyce, Keith, Kenny, Clayton, Alberta, Geneva, Wilma, Jack and Mason.

Funeral services for Sandra will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at the Ferguson-Lee Chapel of Thorne-George Family Funeral Homes in Bedford. Burial will follow in Duncan Cemetery in Brown County. Visitation will also be Thursday at Ferguson-Lee Chapel, beginning at 11:00 a.m. and continuing until the service hour of 1:00 p.m.

Carol Sue Edmonds Henderson

Aug. 24, 1942 — Aug. 28, 2021

Carol Sue Edmonds Henderson, 79 of Memphis, died on August 28, 2021 after a battle with cancer.

Carol was born August 24, 1942 to Kendrick and Mary Knoll Edmonds in Dayton, Ohio. She and her three siblings were raised in Bedford, Indiana where her father practiced medicine.

After graduating from Bedford High School, class of 1960, she studied at University of Evansville and Indiana University. She joined a sorority, Alpha Xi Delta at IU and met future husband, Stephen Douglas Henderson when he worked as a houseboy at the sorority. After graduation, they married August 22, 1964 and moved to Detroit, Michigan. They shared 51 wonderful years together and raised three boys, Stephen, Kendrick and Craig.

Together, they relocated several times to locations in Indiana, California, New York, South Carolina and Mississippi. Carol worked as a teacher in underserved communities for many years and earned a masters in education. She later worked as an interior designer and as an ombudsman, again advocating for others.

Through all of the house moves Carol was a master of designing each new space and they were both involved in renovating all of their homes.

Carol is predeceased by her parents and her husband, Stephen Douglas Henderson. She is survived by her brothers Jim Edmonds and David Edmonds (Mary); her sister Barbara Florjancic (Fred); her three children Stephen Henderson (Paula), Kendrick Henderson (Kelly) and Craig Henderson (Laurelin); her six grandchildren, Skyeler Rance, Chaz Halsell (Elizabeth), Alexah, Isabella, Asher and Jasper Henderson; and her two great grandchildren, Victoria and Stephen Halsell.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date to release Carol’s and Doug’s ashes together. True love stories last forever. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.