Oct. 22, 1953 — Aug. 29, 2019

Lana S. Wilkerson age 66, of Birdseye, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Jasper Memorial Hospital.

She was born October 22, 1953 in Washington, Indiana to Herschel and Betty (Stone) Salmon. She married Charles “Bob” Wilkerson on January 14, 1975 and he preceded her in death on March 4, 2011.

She was a graduate of Shoals High School and was a homemaker.

Survivors include her son, Robert Wilkerson of Eckerty; two daughters, Angela (Raymond) Young of French Lick and Traci Whippo of Jasper; eight grandchildren, Steven, Ray, and Kyle Young, Larissa Houchin, David Whippo Jr., Clara Whippo, Austin Wilkerson and Burt Wilkerson; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Linda (Robert) Hert of Shoals and Debra (Mike) Hill of Shoals; and two brothers, Gregory Salmon and Kent (Mary) Salmon all of Loogootee.

She is preceded in death by one sister, Lisa Wininger, her parents, and her husband.

Funeral services are 1:00 PM Wednesday at the Queen-Lee Chapel in Shoals with Denise Kopp officiating. Burial will be in the Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will 12:00 PM until the time of service on Wednesday.

The Queen-Lee Chapel of the Thorne-George Family Funeral Homes is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.fergusonlee.com