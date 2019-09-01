September 01, 2019

Waneta Trinkle

Sept. 27, 1928 — Aug. 23, 2019

Waneta Lee Trinkle, 90, formerly of Ellettsville, IN, peacefully passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Otterbein Franklin Seniorlife Community in Franklin, IN where she was a resident. Born Sept. 27, 1928 in Terre Haute, IN to Homer F. and Lovey Leona Brown.

She is survived by her three daughters, Karen Hewitt of Greenwood, IN, Linda Padgett (Ben) of Lake Wales, FL, and Elaine Kendrick Ritter (Steve) of Bloomington, IN; seven grandchildren, Chris Parrish (Laura), Ben Hewitt, Michael Hewitt (Jenna), Scott Parrish (Laura), Pete Hewitt, Jordan Lohman (Pat) and Justin Kendrick (Jillian); as well as, six, soon to be seven, great-grandchildren.

She was proceeded in death by her parents; husband of 56 years, Leon Eugene; her sister Virginia; and son-in-law Timothy Hewitt.

Arrangements were graciously handled by Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center in Franklin, IN. At Waneta’s request, only a private graveside ceremony at Claysville Cemetery will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dementia Society of America, 2 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington, DC, 20212, or at www.dementiasociety.org. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information at 317-738-0202.

Edward Hargis

Jan. 10, 1945 — Aug. 30, 2019

Edward M. Hargis, of Heltonville, went home to be with the Lord in the early morning hours of Aug. 30.

He was born January 10, 1945 in Harrodsburg, Kentucky to James M. and Nellie B. (Carrier) Hargis. He first married Nancy Jo Lambert and she preceded him in death. He then married Rebecca S. Sowders on February 14, 1987 and she survives. He was a graduate of Martinsville High School with the class of 1964. He graduated from Arsenal Tech and worked in job shops until 1971. He then went to work at General Motors as a die-maker and retired after 34 years of service. He was a member of the Nashville Masonic Lodge #135 F&AM and a member of the UAW local 440. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting mushrooms, and hiking. He enjoyed watching stock car races.

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca; one daughter, Christina Jo Harden and husband Tony, of Brown County; two sons, David M. Hargis and wife Marcella, of Bedford and Daniel E. Hargis and wife Theresa, of Bloomington; ten grandchildren, Elijah E. Hargis, who was raised in the home, Christony Parrish and husband Brian, of Nashville, Whitney Burris and husband Willy, of Nashville, Ashley Harden, of Franklin, Chris Hargis and wife Rachel, of Indianapolis, Jake Smith and Fiancé Kelly Brinegar, of Bedford, Josh Smith, of Bedford, Jordan Smith, of Vincennes, Jeremy New and wife Jessica, of Bedford, and Zachary New and wife Jessica, of Oolitic; twenty-three great-grandchildren; three brothers, Gary Hargis and wife Peggy, of Camby, Danny Hargis and wife Diana of Martinsville, and Donny Hargis and wife Deb, of New Richmond; two sisters, Nancy Fox, of Spencer and Mary Hornaday and husband Mark, of Martinsville.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4th in the Elmwood Chapel of the Day & Carter Mortuary with Rev. Donny Hargis and Rev. Larry Dalton officiating. Burial will follow at Hilltop Cemetery in Avoca. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 3rd at the Day & Carter Mortuary. Masonic Rites will be performed at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening. Family and friends can express condolences at www.daycarter.com

Norma Mack

Norma J. Mack (Allen-Sullivan), of Auburn, Indiana, passed away August 27, 2019 at Millers Merry Manor in Garrett, Indiana. Norma passed peacefully with her daughter Jyl holding her hand. She was the daughter of Orville and Lida Sullivan of Salem, Indiana. Norma married Donald F. Allen in Campbellsburg, Indiana on December 12, 1945. During the early years of the marriage they resided in Indianapolis, where Norma brought into life a son, Philip and a daughter, Jyl. They moved several times and made their home in Monticello and then Valparaiso due to Donald’s work.

Norma lost Donald to cancer in 1972, and subsequently moved to Indianapolis. She became an apartment leasing agent and then manager before her retirement. Norma married James Mack in Indianapolis on December 13, 1986. She and Jim resided in Zionsville after the marriage. They then moved to Seymour, where she lost James in 1990. Norma moved to Auburn in 1998 to be closer to her daughter, Jyl.

Norma had a keen mind and a fiercesome will with a zest for life. She was fond of telling people she was “built to shop, not to mop”. She was a faithful Christian and loved the fellowship of her church in Auburn. Her fellow parishioners truly loved Norma in return. Her neighbors loved her as well and told of her tireless work in her garden even at her advanced age. She kept the tidiest clean home all of the years. She had an eye for style and was one class act always. She loved shopping vacations with her Salem family. She had many extended visits with her brother and sister-in-law with card games and dominos sometimes all night long.

Norma is survived by one brother: Jack (Kathryn) Sullivan of Salem, one son: Phillip (Christine) Allen of Liano, Texas and daughter: Jyl (Walter) Mattes of Garrett. Also surviving are three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Preceding Norma to eternal life were her parents: Orville and Lida Sullivan, and brothers: Charles (Marie) Sullivan and Howard (Mary) Sullivan.

Preparations for burial entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, Indiana. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 4 at 11:30AM at Weathers Funeral Home with Pastor Nikki Brown Rice, of Auburn, officiating. Burial will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 9:30AM until the time of service at 11:30AM at Weathers Funeral Home.

Please, no flowers, instead offer a memorial to: First United Methodist Church, Auburn, Indiana or DeKalb Health Home Care and Hospice, Auburn.