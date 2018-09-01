September 01, 2018

Bob Masterson



Bob Masterson, 84, of Oolitic, died Friday. Visitation will be 9:30-11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Bedford. Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Day & Carter Mortuary in Bedford is handling arrangements.

Dolores Williams



Dolores (Garnes) Williams, 91, of Bedford, died Friday. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Day & Carter Mortuary in Bedford. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Calvary Lutheran Church in Bedford.