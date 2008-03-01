Oct. 03, 2022

Nancy R. Petersen (Ladage)

June 12, 1931 — Sept. 27, 2022

Nancy R. Petersen (Ladage), 91, of Mitchell, passed away September 27th at her home.

Born June 12, 1931, in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, she was the daughter of Lorenzo and Rose Everett, and was the last of her 12 siblings to depart this life.

She married Paul L. Petersen on December 19th, 1950, and he died February 26, 2002. She married John Ladage on April 9, 2011, and he survives. Also surviving are her daughters, Becky (Marty) Mundy, Marilyn (Gary) Lentz, and Janet (Guy) Jackson, 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandson.

For many years Nancy worked alongside her first husband, Paul, on their farm west of Fayetteville, becoming proficient at running Alice-Chalmers tractors, building fences, and herding cows. She enjoyed spending time with her family, plus the many cats and dogs she had over the years.

She was the first female employee of the Bedford Post Office, where she worked for about 20 years as a rural carrier delivering mail to a number of Lawrence County routes.

Nancy was an active member of Owensburg Baptist Church for many years and enjoyed socializing with friends through a group she started called the PEP Club (People Enjoying People). She later joined Mitchell First Church of God, where she was involved with Bertha’s Mission dinners and other ministries.

She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and a son, Paul Darwin Petersen.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4th in the Elmwood Chapel of the Day & Carter Mortuary with Pastor Bob Courson officiating. Burial will follow in the Owensburg Cemetery. Friends may call from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3rd and Tuesday from noon until the service time at the Day & Carter Mortuary..

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Nancy’s memory to the White River Humane Society or another organization that makes the world a better place.

Family and friends may express condolences at www.daycarter.com

Jake Hatfield

July 23, 1931 — Sept. 30, 2022

Jake Hatfield, 91, of Bedford, passed away at 2:20 pm, on Friday, September 30th, at Garden Villa.

Born July 23, 1931, in Williams, he was the son of William “Bill” and Roxie (Williams) Hatfield. Jake was a 1951 graduate from Bedford High School. He married Frannie Arena on July 20, 1990, and she preceded him in death on May 12, 2016.

He worked at Haley’s auction service, Indiana Limestone, City of Bedford, Toby’s Donut Shop, and was a farmer and truck driver. Jake was of the Christian faith and attended Williams Church of Christ and Apostolic Faith Assembly.

Survivors include nieces Carol Bush and husband Danny of Springville, Sally Hutton and husband Rick of Springville, Susie Hayes and husband Craig Striepe of Florida; nephews, John Hayes and wife Delilah of Springville, Ed Hayes of Bedford; Several great & great great nieces and nephews. Two brother-in-laws Mike Arena of Bedford and Joe Arena of Anderson; One sister-in-law Donna Bridwell of Bedford.

Jake was preceded in death by his parents, wife, two sisters, Elizabeth Hayes and Helen J. Hatfield, and a brother-in-law, Farrell Hayes.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Monday, October 3rd in the Elmwood Chapel of the Day & Carter Mortuary. Burial will follow in Williams Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 noon until the hour of service at 2:00 pm on Monday, October 3rd at Day & Carter Mortuary.

Dora Darlene (Marsh) Baugh

Aug. 21, 1941 — Sept. 30, 2022

Dora Darlene (Marsh) Baugh, 81, of Bloomington, passed away, Friday, September 30, 2022, at the Golden Living Center in Bloomington.

She was born August 21, 1941, in Bedford, to Delbert and Nellie (Keith) Marsh.

Dora was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene and retired from Thompson/RCA in Bloomington. She was a graduate of the Bedford High School with the class of 1959 and was a member of the V.I.P. C.B. Club of Monroe County. She loved her animals and had cats, dogs, birds, etc. She especially enjoyed doing home cooking for her family.

Surviving to cherish Dora’s memory is her son, Kevin Williams of Bloomington; and her daughter, Kelly Treadway (Stephen Eller) of Bloomington.

Dora was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be from 12:00Noon to 3:00pm on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at the Ferguson-Lee Chapel of Thorne-George Family Funeral Homes in Bedford. Cremation will follow with burial in Green Hill Cemetery at a later date.

Contributions in memory of Dora may be made to the White River Humane Society in Bedford.

Robert Lee Briscoe

Oct. 17, 1931 — Sept. 30, 2022

Robert Lee Briscoe, 90, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022, at Indiana University Hospice House in Bloomington.

Born October 17, 1931, in Mitchell, he was the son of Ora Virgil and Hopal Vera (Matthew) Briscoe. He married Priscilla June Tirey July 23, 1952 and she preceded him in death August 8, 2022.

Robert was a veteran of the Air Force serving during the Korean Conflict. He had been employed at Carpenter Body Works for 20 years and retired from Otis Elevator Company after 30 years. Robert was a member of the Cecil C. Martin American Legion Post 250, Mitchell Masonic Lodge No. 228 F.&A.M., Scottish Rite Valley of Indianapolis, and the Murat Shriners of Indianapolis.

Surviving are his daughter, Judy Ann Briscoe of Bloomington; granddaughter, Elizabeth Briscoe; siblings, Bonnie Duncan of Bedford and Richard (Charlotte) Briscoe of Mitchell; sisters-in-law, Sharon Tirey of Seymour and Karen Briscoe of Mitchell; several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

His parents; wife; son, Dennis Lee Briscoe; and siblings, Donald “Leroy” Briscoe, Louis “Doodle” Briscoe, Basil Briscoe, Wilbur “Web” Briscoe, James Briscoe, Walter “Bus” Briscoe, Frances Briscoe, Fern Watson, and Ruby Smith, preceded him in death.

Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 5, in the Memorial Chapel of Chastain Funeral Home & Cremation Center with Pastor Philip Barker officiating. A Masonic memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. by the Mitchell Masonic Lodge. Military rites will be accorded at 12:50 p.m. by American Legion Post No. 250 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 9107. Graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. at Valhalla Memory Gardens in Bloomington.

The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chastainfuneralhome.com