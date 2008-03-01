Oct. 01, 2021

Marvin Wayne Stout

May 06, 1955 — Sept. 30, 2021

Marvin Wayne Stout, 66 of Bedford went home on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Born May 6, 1955, in Salem, IN he was the son of Richard and Ruth Stout, who preceded him in death.

Also preceding him in death is a brother, Terry Lee Stout, a grand baby, and beloved dogs, Jackson, Sadie Rose, and Spanky.

Marvin married Phyllis Canada on October 31, 1975, and she survives, along with sons Toby Wayne Stout (Nicole), Cory Tyler Stout (Courtney), and Petey, also grandsons, Braxton Wayne Stout, and Jacob Charles Stout, and a long-time family friend Phyllis Runyon.

Marvin is a member of the New Union Christian Church, where he served as deacon and cemetery caretaker. He retired from Manchester Tank after 35 years of service. He owned and operated Stout’s Wrought Iron in which he took much pride in.

Visitation for Marvin will be Monday, October 4th at the Day & Carter Mortuary from Noon until the hour of service. Funeral services will be conducted at 4:00pm on Monday, October 4th in the Elmwood Chapel of the Day & Carter Mortuary with Rev. Tom Bostic officiating. Burial will follow in the New Union Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be, Toby Stout, Tyler Stout, Braxton Stout, Jacob Stout, David King, and Chuck Chastain.

Family and friends may express condolences at www.daycarter.com

Olin Darrean Drew Mitchell

Feb. 18, 2002 — Sept. 28, 2021

Olin Darrean Drew Mitchell, 19, of Springville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at I.U. Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

He was born Feb. 18, 2002, in Bedford, to Jena Mitchell Baker.

Darrean graduated from Bedford-North Lawrence High School, class of 2021, and was a former manager of Captain D’s Seafood Restaurant.

Surviving to cherish Darrean’s memory are his adoring mother, Jena (Brian) Baker of Springville; loving father, Brandon (Tiffany) Mounce of Mitchell; sister, Alayla Mitchell of Springville; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation for Darrean will be from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at the Ferguson-Lee Chapel of Thorne-George Family Funeral Homes in Bedford. The funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 5th, also at Ferguson-Lee Chapel, with Pastor Russell Raney officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Online condolences to the family may be sent to www. FergusonLee.com

Penny Jo Jones

Aug. 13, 1953 — Sept. 26, 2021

Penny Jo Jones, 68, of Huron, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021, at IU Heath Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

Born August 13, 1953, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Edmund and Margaret (Scott) Mundy. Penny married Dale Eugene Jones, Sr. August 13, 1973 and he survives. She graduated from Mitchell High School.

Penny worked for M. Fine & Sons Corporation for twelve years and Fayetastic Pizza for five years. Penny was an amazing woman that had a heart of gold, a love for God, and love her family. She enjoyed sitting on the front porch watching humming birds, spending time with her family, and she loved angels. Penny was a mother to four children, but she helped to raise many children and some adults.

Survivors include sons, Shawn Mundy, Dale (Shara) Jones, Jr., and Zesus Jones. Two daughters, Misty Jones and Stacy (Curtis) Thomas. Grandchildren, Braxton Jones, Brittany (Jordan) Tomson, James Tomson, Axcel Baker, Jessyca Thomas, and Christopher Thomas. Two great grandchildren, Oliver and Thea Wigley. Brothers, Randy Mundy, Donald Mundy, Troy (Rhonda) Mundy, and one sister, Angie (Jack) Triplett. Penny is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Penny was preceded in death by her parents, one brother Timmy, and son-in-law Brandon Baker.

A graveside service will be held Friday, October 1, 2021, at Port Williams Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chastainfuneralhome.com

Malcolm Jerone Middleton

Sept. 15, 1950 — Sept. 28, 2021

Malcolm Jerone Middleton, 71, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Mitchell Manor.

Born September 15, 1950, in Bedford, he was the son of Lloyd and Rose Ella (King) Middleton. He married Janet Gyger January 4, 1974, and she preceded him in death November 25, 2014.

Malcolm retired from Hall Brothers Trucking and was a graduate of Mitchell High School. He enjoyed mowing his lawn and several country cemeteries. Malcolm liked to hunt and fish and enjoyed the family cabin in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. He was a member of the Huron Church of God.

Surviving are his children, Michael (Kim) Middleton of Orleans, John Middleton of Mitchell, Cheryl Middleton of Bedford, Jessica (John) Hattabaugh of Mitchell; 9 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; siblings, Paul (Dayle) Middleton of Nebraska, Rhonda Baugh of Mitchell, Kevin Middleton of Bedford, Gregory (Betsy) Middleton of Springville.

His parents and sister, Denise Sergent, preceded him in death.

Graveside service will be in Port William Cemetery at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chastainfuneralhome.com

Kaleb Dean Bierbaum

Aug. 29, 1998 — Sept. 28, 2021

Kaleb Dean Bierbaum, 23, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at his residence.

Born August 29, 1998, in Bloomington, he was the son of Dean Bierbaum and Kara Kristine (Webb) Bierbaum.

He was a wastewater treatment operator at USG Gypsum. Kaleb graduated from Stone City Christian Academy in 2016 and was of the Christian faith. He loved to hunt, and enjoyed drag racing, and tractor pulling. Kaleb was very mechanical and enjoyed working on things.

Surviving are his son, Edward Wendell Dean Bierbaum of Mitchell; parents, Dean Bierbaum of Bedford, Kara Kristine Bierbaum of Mitchell; brother, Grant Leon Bierbaum of Bedford; maternal grandparents, Deborah Webb of Mitchell, Ronald Swafford of North Vernon; paternal grandmother, Jane Bierbaum of Bedford; great-maternal grandmother, Darlene Swafford of North Vernon; great-paternal grandmother, Anna Mary Mathews of Bedford; aunts, uncles, and several cousins.

His grandfather, Robert Bierbaum, preceded him in death.

Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 6, in the Memorial Chapel of Chastain Funeral Home & Cremation Center. Burial will be in Tunnelton Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday and from 9:00 a.m. until the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chastainfuneralhome.com

Lisa Marie Baker

Feb. 07, 1980 — Sept. 26, 2021

Lisa Marie Baker age 41 of Williams passed away on September 26, 2021 at 5:13 Pm at IU Health in Bedford.

She was born in Bedford on February 7, 1980 to Carl Wayne and Teresa Elaine Baker.

Survivors include her husband, Chad Lee Holmes; parents, Carl Wayne and Teresa Baker; three brothers, Isaac Wayne Baker, Matthew W. McElveen and Robert Mitchum; grandmother, Lillian Wright; father-in-law, Richard Lee Holmes; several aunts, uncles and cousins; her music family, Scott Bender, Wayne Holmes, Sarah and Ann Luvienski of Euhoria, the Band and her friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Barbara L. Collins, step grandfather, William (Bill) Estes and mother-in-law; Paula Sue Holmes.

She was a talented singer and will be greatly missed. Cremation was chosen with a celebration of her life at a later date.

Cresthaven Funeral home is entrusted with her care.

James “Jim” David Harris

Aug. 13, 1949 — Sept. 29, 2021

James “Jim” David Harris, of Mitchell passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on the early morning of September 29, 2021 at IU Health of Bedford. He was 72 years old.

Jim entered this life on August 13, 1949, in Sparksville, Indiana. He was the son of John Harris and Lola (Wheeler) Sanders.

He was a loving father and Papaw to his family. Jim was an avid fisherman, and hunter. Jim loved the outdoors just as much as he loved spending time with his family. He was a Cemetery Caretaker for the Elwood City Cemetery. Jim retired after 20 years of caring for grounds of the cemetery.

Jim survivors include his children, Dawn Dauenhauer, Shawn Harris and his wife Jennifer, Shanna Harris, Shane Harris and Brannon Harris, a sister Iva Higgs and her husband Charles, eighteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a stepfather Leon Sanders, four brothers, Larry Harris, Mack Harris, John Harris, Jack Harris, and a sister Evelyn Harris.

As per Jim’s wishes, he will be cremated, with a memorial service to be scheduled for a later date to be announced on www.hagueandzabel.com

Final arrangements have been entrusted through Hague Funeral Home of Medora.