October 01, 2020

Jewell I. Baker

July 29, 1928 — Sept. 29, 2020

Jewell I. Adams Godsey Baker, 92, of Bedford, was born July 29, 1928, the first of five children born to John H. and Lillie M. (Pemberton) Adams.

She departed this life at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Westview Nursing and Rehabilitation, the last of those five children. She was the beginning and she was the end, the alpha and omega.

Her name was chosen wisely by her parents. She truly was a jewel to everyone who knew her. God knew what He was doing when He wrote her name in the “Lambs Book of Life.” She has left an empty spot in the lives of her friends and family. She will be waiting with open arms to welcome everyone of them to her heavenly home when the time comes.

She was a homemaker and member of the Oolitic Baptist Church.

She married Charles Edward Baker on Oct. 9, 1960, and he preceded her in death on June 29, 2011, after 51 years of marriage.

Survivors include two grandchildren, Shaun Baker and wife, Melinda, and Robbyn Hounshel and husband, Michael; a great-grandchild, Mackenzie Baker; several nieces; nephews; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; and many extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and siblings, Verla Jean Adams Winning, Julia Adams Hicks, Marcia Mae Adams Hirtz and Phillip Wayne Adams.

Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday in the Elmwood Chapel of the Day & Carter Mortuary. Burial will follow in Cresthaven Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday at the mortuary.

The family asks that friends consider memorial contributions be made to the Oolitic Baptist Church.

Family and friends may express condolences at www.daycarter.com

Noel Radvern Hubbard

Feb. 10, 1942 — Sept. 25, 2020

Noel Radvern Hubbard, 78, of Bedford died at 10:30 pm on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Westview Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Born February 10, 1942 in Wayne County, IN he was the son of Aaron Lewis and Eythel Wright (Gray) Hubbard. He married Wanita Cassiday they were married for 50 years. He retired as a computer electronic engineer from NSWC Crane. Noel was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and had attended Bartlettsville Christian Church. He loved kayaking, boating, and stargazing.

Survivors include his wife Wanita of Bedford; one son, John Hubbard, and his wife Sheila of Bedford; one daughter, Kay Hubbard of Bedford; one granddaughter, Jessica Hubbard of Bedford; one brother Paul Hubbard of Brownstown.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Renee’ Hallet, one brother, Richard Hubbard, and one grandson, Gary Dean Hubbard.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Monday, October 5th in the Elmwood Chapel of the Day & Carter Mortuary with Bro. Perry East officiating. Burial will follow in the Lowder Cemetery with military rites accorded by members of Gillen Post #33 American Legion. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the hour of service on Monday, October 5th at the Day & Carter Mortuary.

Family and friends may express condolences at www.daycarter.com

Roger D. Sease

Roger D. Sease, 70, of Salem, died Feb. 16. Visitation will be Friday from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until the service at the Weathers Funeral Home. Service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Arrangements by Weathers Funeral Home.

Margaret R. Tarr

Margaret R. Tarr, 77, of Salem, died Monday, Sept. 28. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the service Thursday at Weathers Funeral Home. Service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Arrangements by Weathers Funeral Home.

Robert Carroll Harrison

Robert Carroll Harrison, 95, of Loogootee, died Sunday, Sept. 27. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Friday until the service at the Loogootee United Methodist Church. Service will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the church. Arrangements by The Queen-Lee Chapel of the Thorne-George Family Funeral Homes.