October 01, 2019

Lawrence Gilstrap

Aug. 09, 1932 — Sept. 27, 2019

Lawrence Edward Gilstrap, 87, of Heltonville passed away Friday, September 27, 2019 at his residence.

Born August 9, 1932 he was the son of Stanley Raymond and Dorothy (Axsom) Gilstrap. He married Virginia Gayle Brown on April 6, 1951 and she survives. He was a maintenance supervisor at Brunner’s Engineering, retiring in 1994. He also worked at WF Meyers. Edward loved airplanes, mowing grass and mushroom hunting. He attended Tunnelton High School and Englewood Baptist Church. Edward was a U.S. Army Veteran, having served in Korea. He also earned a Certificate of Journeyman Planer.

Surviving are his wife, Virginia Gayle Gilstrap of Heltonville; one son, Edward Eugene “Gene” (Dalene) Gilstrap of Bedford; three daughters, Lee Anne (Perry Thomas) East, Susan (Patrick) Nead of Bloomington, Dorothy “Dot” Stout of Bedford; six grandsons, Tommy (Darlene) East, Stephen (Holly) East, Nathan (Ashley) Qualkenbush, Neal (Jessie) Qualkenbush, Isiah Killion, Elijah Killion; five granddaughters, Lisa (Brad) Current, Tia (Shanon) Hiles, Erin (Darren) Speer, Caitlin (Nathen) Bryant, Erica Stout-Carlson; 25 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Juanita Thomas, Betty Jo Brown, Bonnie Clifton, Owetta Flinn; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ray Gilstrap and Robert D. Gilstrap; sisters, Nellie Allen, Virginia Durr, Helen Sovern, and Jean Horner.

Funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Ferguson-Lee Chapel of Thorne-George Family Funeral Homes with Pastor Perry Thomas East and Pastor Stephen Carter officiating. Burial will follow at Cresthaven Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 4 -8 P.M. on Wednesday at the funeral chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fergusonlee.com

Erna Todd

June 21, 1930 — Sept. 27, 2019

Erna Eugene “Ernie” Todd, 89, of Bedford went to be with our Lord Friday, September 27, 2019 at IU Health Bedford Hospital.

Born, June 21, 1930 in Lawrence County, IN; he was the son of the late Earl and Myrtle (Wade) Todd. Ernie married Maxine Abrams on May 12, 1950, and they had 69 years together. He was a retired Boiler Operator in the power plant at Indiana University. Ernie was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed yard sales, flea markets, auctions, spending time with his family, and a good cup of coffee.

Survivors include his wife, Maxine (Abrams) Todd, one son, Robert Eugene Todd (Anne), granddaughters, April Haskett (Bryce), Rachel Guthrie (Troy), and Amanda Flynn (Adam), great-grandchildren, Luke Haskett, Olivia Haskett, Grace Haskett, Eva Haskett, Abigail Guthrie, Brandt Guthrie, Coleson Stiles, Case Stiles, Caylee Stiles, Knox Flynn, Nick Flynn, Eli Flynn, and Bella Flynn. He was preceded in death by one brother, Morris Wayne Todd, and sisters, Evalene Bryant, Norma Cox, and Vergie Helms.

Visitation will be 11am-1pm Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at The Funeral Chapel of Powell and Deckard, 3000 E. Third St. in Bloomington. Funeral services will be 1:00pm Tuesday at The Funeral Chapel with Pastor Michael Douglas officiating. Burial will follow at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Greene County. Family and friends may express condolences at thefuneralchapel.net.

Jackie Callahan

Aug. 01, 1932 — Sept. 27, 2019

Jackie D. “Jack” Callahan, 87, of Mooresville, passed away on Friday September 27, 2019 at 11:37 p.m. at The Waters of Martinsville.

He was born in Indianapolis on August 1, 1932 to Fred Callahan and Helen (Brown) Wicker. He married Sylvia Audrey Callahan on December 17, 1955 and she preceded him in death. Jack was a graduate of Bedford High School and, he was a Staff Sargent in the US Air Force, he served in Korea and England where he met his wife Audrey. Jack was a founding member of the Mooresville Eagles, was a member of the Stone City Aquanauts Club, member of the American Legion and V.F.W in Mooresville. He loved wood working and working in his machine shop, loved dancing, he wrote poetry, coached little league baseball, and spending time with his loving family. Jack worked at RCA, Mallory, Dickey and Sons, Diamond Chain and Jacobs as an electrical engineer before being self-employed, he opened Callahan Sales and Engineering in Mooresville.

Survivors include two daughters, Avril Fisher of Huntington and Mavis Callahan-Rose of Mooresville, one son, James (Lisa) Callahan of Nashville, grandchildren, Turn (Megan) Bush, Brian (Alisha) Bush, Lindsey Rose Brewer, Aidan Callahan, and Cordelia Callahan, great grandchildren, Ben Bush, Audrey Bush, Melanie Bush, Adley Bush, Blake Pruett and Eli Brewer, two brothers, Tim Callahan and John Callahan, one sister, Susan Callahan. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Audrey.

Funeral services are on Thursday October 3, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Cresthaven Funeral Home, 3522 Dixie Hwy. Bedford, Indiana 47421. Burial will follow in Cresthaven Memory Gardens, military rites will be given by the Bedford American Legion Post #33. Visitation will be on Thursday from noon until service time at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. A celebration of Jackie’s life will be held at 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday October 5, 2019 at the Mooresville Eagles.

James Brown

Nov. 07, 1955 — Sept. 30, 2019

Mr. James R. Brown, age 63, of Salem, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at the home of his mother, Evalyn Brown.

Mr. Brown was born November 7, 1955 in Washington County, Indiana the son of Robert B. and Evalyn Middleton Brown. He was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church.

James is survived by his mother: Evalyn Brown of Salem, one daughter: Brittany Vertrees (Patrick) of Jeffersonville, and one grandson. He was preceded in death by his father: Robert B. Brown, a brother: Joey Brown and grandparents: Orville and Delora Middleton and Claude I. and Mary Brown.

Cremation was chosen and no services will be held. Condolences can be made at www.weathersfuneralhome.com