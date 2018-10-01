October 01, 2018

Vicki S. Trueblood



Feb. 28, 1955 — Sept. 29, 2018

Vicki S. Trueblood, 63, of Bedford, died at 4 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018 at the IU Health Bedford Hospital.

Born Feb. 28, 1955, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Vestal and Ada Deckard. She was a Hilltopper who graduated from Needmore High School in 1973. She grew up attending the Donica Church of God.

After 37 years of service, she retired from IU Health Bloomington Hospital as an EEG Technologist. She was a member of the ASET Neurodiagnostic Society. Vicki loved the Little Theatre of Bedford.

Her children and grandchildren were her life purpose, and she supported them in all their endeavors. Her passion for giving knew no bounds, and blessed friends and family alike.

Survivors include her mother, Ada Deckard of Bedford; one daughter, Wendy Miller and husband Tim of Bedford; one son, Wes Trueblood of Bloomington; two grandchildren, Amelia Unger and Rowan Miller; two step-grandchildren, Max Miller and Briana Miller; one sister, Cherie Stone and husband Bill of Bedford; one niece, Ashley Burton; one nephew, Justin Stone; one great-niece, Lillian Burton; one great-nephew, Zachary Howe; and her beloved grand dog, Brooklynn.

She was preceded in death by her father, Vestal (Andy) Deckard.

Cremation was chosen. She will be laid to rest in the Clover Hill Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held in October.

Memorial Contributions can be made in memory of Vicki to the Little Theatre of Bedford or Fat Heads Rescue.

Family and friends may express condolences at www.daycarter.com.

P. Louise (Chambers) Bailey



Feb. 18, 1920 — Sept. 30, 2018

P. Louise Chambers Bailey passed away at White River Lodge on September 30, 2018. She was born in Lawrence County to Jason and Sulvanna Pink Hawkins Chambers. She and Jesse P. Bailey eloped and married in Nashville, Indiana in 1941.

Through the years Louise worked at RCA, Sarkes-Tarzian, and S.S. Kresge’s. She retired as postmaster of the Heltonville Post Office in 1985.

She was a lady who enjoyed sewing and playing all kinds of games, following sports and having fun with family and friends. And she made the best pies ever!

Surviving are four sons, Phillip J. (Becky) of Bedford, Wendell D. (Beverly) of Heltonville, Gary W. ‘Jake’ (Jan) of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Gregory P. of Bloomington; in addition there are eight grandchildren, Damon (Stacey) Bailey, Amber Bailey Hawkins, Cody Matthew Bailey, Courtney (Shane) Nolan, Aaron J. Bailey, Adam J. Bailey, Adrian J. Bailey and Maranda K. Bailey; step-grandchildren, Shane Shepherd, Nick Shepherd and Sarah Burns; several great-grandchildren; one sister, Marjorie Bartlett; a brother-in-law, Web Bundy; a special sister-in-law, Velma Chambers; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Jesse in 2013; their only daughter, Nancy in 2003, four Chambers brothers, William (in infancy), Ray, Leonard and Herman; and three sisters, Helen Todd-Smith-Davis; Betty Malott and Sarah Ann Bundy.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the charity of your choice and please spend special time with your family.

Visitation at Jones Funeral Home will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, October 2. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Louise will be laid to rest between her husband, Jesse, and her daughter, Nancy, at Gilgal Cemetery.

Richard G. Harris



Jan. 21, 1922 — Sept. 28, 2018

Richard G. Harris, 96, of Bedford, passed away on Sept. 28, 2018, at 12:24 a.m. at Hearth Stone Health Campus in Bloomington.

He was born in Bedford on Jan. 21, 1922, to Hervey and Elizabeth (Davis) Harris. Richard married Evelyn M. Connell on Dec. 26, 1946, in Mitchell and she preceded him in death on Oct. 25, 2017.

Richard was a graduate of Bedford High School, a charter member of the Woodville Baptist Church; was the owner operator of Bear Chassis Alignment in Bedford and was an US Navy veteran of World War II.

Survivors include two daughters, Penny (Keith) Edmondson and Kathy (Ron) Fole; one son, Tom (Beth) Harris; 10 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife and two brothers, Kenneth Harris and Arthur Harris.

Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 2, at Cresthaven Funeral Home, with Pastor Glen Hamer, officiating. Entombment will follow in Cresthaven Memory Gardens, with military rites by the Bedford American Legion Post No. 33.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the service at 3 p.m. at Cresthaven Funeral Home.

Rev. Dennis Edward Tolle, Sr.



Oct. 15, 1947 — Sept. 29, 2018

Rev. Dennis Edward Tolle, Sr., 70, of Oolitic, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, at the IU Health Hospice House in Bloomington. He has gone on to his Heavenly reward.

Born Oct. 15, 1947, in Kokomo, he was the son of Roscoe Tolle and Estella (Brady) Tolle-Huyter. He married Jeannette Goss on Feb. 4, 1967, and she survives.

He was a tool and die maker for 30 years, working at Quality Machine and Tool and Bedford Machine. He was a minister for 47 years, pioneering a church in Cloverdale. He pastored Belmont Chapel, and he also pastored in Seymour and Columbus. He evangelized for five years.

He was a member of the Oolitic Pentecostal Church. Married to his loving wife for 51 years, was a great husband and loving father, who touched the lives of many. He will be sadly missed but he is no longer suffering. He is with Jesus.

Survivors include his wife, Jeannette Tolle of Oolitic; children, Lisa Tolle-Roberts and husband Robbie of Springville, Tammy Tolle Bruce and husband Roger of Springville and Dennis Tolle Jr. and wife Melinda of Bedford; seven grandchildren, Amanda Spear and husband Steve of Manhattan, Illinois, Joshua Roberts and wife Emily of Bedford, Matthew Bruce and Nathanael Bruce, both of Springville, Caden, Conner and Carson Tolle, all of Bedford; two great-granddaughters, Olivia Speer of Manhattan, Illinois, and Brielle Roberts of Bedford; siblings, Arvin and Marvin Tolle of Greenwood, Faye Swift of Wisconsin, Bonnie Morrow of Oklahoma, Jerry Tolle of Texas, Helen Hardin of Greenwood, Roscoe Tolle of Florida, Donna Mueller of Florida, Terry Stevens of New York.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Richard “Dick” Tolle and David Tolle.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3 at the Oolitic Pentecostal Church with Brother Marty Speer, the Rev. David Beliles, and the Rev. Steve Phillips officiating. Burial will follow at Hilltop Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 11 a.m. until the service Wednesday, all at the Oolitic Pentecostal Church.

The family asks that friends consider memorial contributions be made to the family to help with expenses.

Family and friends may express condolences at www.daycarter.com.

Roland Dale Hughes



Roland Dale Hughes, 24, Owensburg, died Saturday. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Day & Carter Mortuary. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Day & Carter Mortuary. Arrangements by Day & Carter Mortuary in Bedford.

Charles E. Strunk



Charles Eugene “Chuck” Strunk, 55, Bedford, died May 25. Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Oct. 14 at Highview Baptist Church, Avoca. Arrangements by Ferguson-Lee Chapel, Bedford.

Raymond A. Tarver



Raymond A. Tarver, 85, Bedford, died Sunday. Arrangements are pending at Day & Carter Mortuary in Bedford.