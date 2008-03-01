Nov. 01, 2022

Wanda June Gerkin

Sept. 07, 1933 — Oct. 28, 2022

Wanda June Gerkin, 89, passed away Friday, October 28, 2022 at Sycamore Care Strategies in Loogootee.

Born September 7, 1933 in Daviess County, she was the daughter of Douglas and Bernice (Green) Clouse. She married William Gerkin October 13, 1950 and he preceded her in death March 5, 2006.

Wanda was a homemaker and a member of Church On the Way in Washington, Indiana.

Surviving are her daughters, Bilanda Jean Gerkin of Washington and Sherry Ann (Andrew) Theine of Washington; grandchildren, Sarah Gerkin, Samantha Gerkin, Hannah Dailey, and Daniel Theine; great-grandchildren, Greyson Hsu, Christopher Smith, Ashton Dailey, Rachel Dailey, and Ella Dailey; sibling, Terry Clouse; and daughter-in-law, Sharon Gerkin.

Her parents; husband; son, William Scott Gerkin; grandson, Seth Gerkin; and sister, Joyce Tanksley preceded her in death.

Graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 2, at Mitchell Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Jones officiating. Burial will be in Mitchell Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chastainfuneralhome.com

Rex L. Williams

Feb. 04, 1950 — Oct. 30, 2022

Rex L. Williams, 72, passed away peacefully in his home on 30 October 2022 after an extended illness.

Rex was born the son of Noble L. Williams & Mary Wanda (Braxton) Williams on February 4, 1950 in Mitchell, Indiana. On March 21, 1970 Rex married the love of his life Rhea Annette Magner. They were married 50 years and she preceded him in death in 2020.

A Life Well Lived fully describes Rex. A resident of the Orleans area his entire life, he devoted his life to serving his family, his friends and his country. Serving his country as a U.S. Army medic during the Vietnam War, as a uniformed and undercover deputy sheriff, and later as an accomplished Department of the Navy civil servant, Rex achieved results and traveled where others only dream of going.

As a Level III Acquisition Professional with unlimited procurement authority, he began work in 1982 at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division. At Crane, he managed the Policies and Procedures branch to ensure effective compliance with all applicable acquisition rules and regulations. After a short assignment at Headquarters-Naval Supply Systems Command in Washington, D.C. – he transferred in 2001 to the Deputy under Secretary of the Navy’s office and worked directly for the Assistant Secretary of the Navy: Mr. Charles P. Nemfakos.

During Rex’s time there, he helped develop policies for use by Navy and Marine Corps strategic sourcing/procurement operations. Returning to Crane Division in 2003, Rex served the dual role of Contracting Officer’s Representative for certification of all procurement operations and as the State and Community Outreach Director.

He attended Mayor’s Roundtable meetings on a monthly basis throughout Southern Indiana, served as Point of Contact for the Indiana Association of Cities and Towns in directing requests for assistance to the appropriate entity at Crane, attended meetings with 9 County LEDO’s and attended their respective Local Economic Development Organization meetings on a monthly basis, worked on a personal basis and served as the liaison between the Lt. Governor’s staff, the Governor’s staff, and the staff of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation and Crane Division.

Rex also worked with the State of Indiana Department of Education to obtain support and promote programs such as STEM and Project Lead the Way by promoting partnerships with NSWC Crane while also engaging area School Administrators to increase their focus on training requirements for their students to prepare them for higher education to ultimately be employed by NSWC.

Rex finally worked with the Indiana Economic Development Corp. and the newly forming Radius Indiana. Retiring in 2014, Rex devoted his time to family and friends.

Rex was an avid member of Orleans Baptist Church, Orleans Christian Church, and Posey Chapel Church.

Rex is survived by Paige A. Williams, daughter, and Ryan N. Williams, son. Sisters, Kathy Bentley, Nan Williams, and Analee Hanover. Also surviving Rex, was several nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews.

Rex was preceded in death by his parents, Noble and Wanda Williams, his Paternal Grandparents Omer and Dessie Williams, Maternal Grandparents Elbert and Mary Mariah Braxton. One brother Randall G. Wood, one sister Penny G. Beuchler, one niece Heidi P. Hanover.

Viewing will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday evening.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 4th 2022 at the Ochs Tetrick Funeral Home with Pastor Wilbur Stone officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Orleans.

Pallbearers will be Ryan Williams, Kelly Siffin, Pat Lindley, Steve Petit, Tye Williams, Mike Hopper. Honorary Pallbearer will be Bryar Hanover.

Special thanks to doting friends, and Kindred Hospice nurses, employees, and caretakers Analee and Mackenzie Hanover and family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Orleans High School Baseball Program.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ochstetrick.net