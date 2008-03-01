Nov. 01, 2021

Edward Edgar “Mousey” Parsley

Nov. 11, 1925 — Oct. 29, 2021

Edward Edgar “Mousey” Parsley, of Owensburg, passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021.

Born November 11, 1925, in Owensburg, he was the son of Edgar Moses and Lizzie (Fox) Parsley. He married Lois Maxine Craig on March 6, 1949, and she preceded him in death on September 17, 2021. He was a Machinist at CRANE. He was a veteran of WW II serving with the U.S. Army and was a member of the Owensburg Baptist Church.

Survivors include children, Wilma Thurman (Steve) of Owensburg, Darwin Parsley (Gloria) of Springville, Kevin Parsley (Jane) of Springville, Jill Hays (Andy) of Owensburg; a son-in-law, Roger Harper twenty grandchildren, Karen Inman, Neal Fielder, Chris Fielder, Kent Fielder, Caleb Thurman, Ben Sherfield, Cora Sherfield, Jeff Parsley, Corey Harper, Craig Harper, Katherine Kinser, Nick Parsley, Korisha Tillet, Justin Parsley, Dustin Parsley, Dustin Workman Derek Workman, and; forty-six great grandchildren; fourteen great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a daughter, Kathy “Cricket” Harper; two granddaughters, Kala and Kristen Parsley; three sisters, Louise Page, Ruth Turpin, and Lois Marie Parsley.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, November 3rd in the Elmwood Chapel of the Day & Carter Mortuary with Duane Terry officiating. Burial will follow in the Owensburg Cemetery where military rites will be accorded. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, November 2nd at the Day & Carter Mortuary.

Kathy D. “Cricket” Harper

Dec. 04, 1955 — Oct. 28, 2021

Kathy D. “Cricket” Harper, 65, of Springville, passed away at 4:27 pm, on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

Born December 4, 1955, in Linton, IN, she was the daughter of Edward and Lois Maxine (Craig) Parsley. She married Roger Harper on November 18, 1977, and he survives. She was a quality control inspector for Cook, Inc. in Bloomington. She was a member of the Owensburg Baptist Church. She loved her family, friends, and neighbors.

Survivors include her husband, Roger, of Springville; two sons, Corey Harper and wife, Kayla, of Springville and Craig Harper and wife, Ashley, of Solsberry, IN; seven grandchildren, Rainen, Raigan, Dylan, Chelsey, Devin, Kane, and Corbin; two brothers, Darwin Parsley and wife Gloria, of Owensburg and Kevin Parsley and wife, Jane, of Springville; two sisters, Wilma Thurman and husband, Steve, and Jill Hays and husband, Andy, all of Owensburg.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 nieces, Kristen and Kala Parsley.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 am on Wednesday, November 3rd in the Elmwood Chapel of the Day & Carter Mortuary with Duane Terry officiating. Burial will follow in the Owensburg Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, November 2nd and from 9:00 am until the hour of service on Wednesday, November 2nd at the Day & Carter Mortuary.

Charles “Charlie” Stidam, Jr.

Jan. 12, 1947 — Oct. 30, 2021

Charles “Charlie” Stidam, Jr., 74, passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at his residence.

He was born January 12, 1947, in Seymour, to Charles and Helen Lucille (Wilkerson) Stidam, Sr. He married Ellen Baker on June 9, 1978, and she survives.

Charlie had worked at Extruded Alloys and, most recently, as a tree trimmer for Townsend Trees. He was a member of Fairview Community Church.

Charlie loved talking…to ANYONE!!! He never met a stranger…even on a wrong number on the phone! His greatest joy was the grandkids! Whether his own, step grandkids or the neighbors’ kids. Watching the kids play sports was always wonderful! He would also always load any and all of the kids for church!

Surviving Charlie is his wife, Ellen; sons, Charles (Tricia) Stidam and Jeremy (Myrna) Stidam; daughters, LaDana (Brent McVicker) Stidam-Parker and Maressa (fiancé Jake Livingston) Stidam; 11 grandchildren, Michael Stidam, Laura Collins, Matthew (fiancé Abby Anderson) Jarvis, Luke (fiancé Leah Staggs Martin) Jarvis, Jonathan (Lacy) Jarvis, Lucille Stidam-Vega, Jayden Duke, Zak Livingston, Allison Livingston, Jenna Livingston and Lillian Livingston; 13 great-grandchildren, Brayden Jarvis, Karen Ann Jarvis, Mazee Ritchison, Jolee Jarvis, Isaiah Jarvis, Anisty Jarvis, Lily Martin, Jake Martin, Paisley Jarvis and Tyson Jarvis; brothers, Everett (Judy) Stidam and Roy Stidam; niece, Vicki Stidam Patterson; and nephew, Kenny Stidam.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Freddie.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 5, 2021, at the Ferguson-Lee Chapel of Thorne-George Family Funeral Homes in Bedford with Pastor Lindy Hopkins officiating. Burial will follow in Leesville Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday, from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., also at Ferguson-Lee Chapel.

Sheila Sue Baker

June 05, 1951 — Oct. 30, 2021

Sheila Sue Baker, 70, passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Mitchell Manor.

Born June 5, 1951, in Bedford, she was the daughter of William J. and Kathryn C. (Hall) Baker.

Sheila had been employed at M. Fines and Son, Mitchell Manor, General Electric and retired from PRD. She enjoyed working puzzles and watching TV. Sheila was a member of the First Christian Church and a 1969 graduate of Mitchell High School.

Surviving are her two sisters, Willa Kay Howard of Mitchell, Cheryl Lynn Baker of Heltonville.

Her parents preceded her in death.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday at Chastain Funeral Home & Cremation Center.

Cremation was chosen with burial in Mitchell Cemetery.

Carolyn Sue (Eagans) Butcher

Jan. 27, 1938 — Oct. 27, 2021

Carolyn Sue (Eagans) Butcher, 83, of Bedford passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at her home with her family by her side.

She was born January 27, 1938 in Bedford, Indiana the daughter of Kelsie and Ella D. (Mayo) Eagans.

Carolyn attended the Oolitic High School. Carolyn worked for Sarkes Tarzian, Ford in Bedford, she was also a baker at the Black Buggy/Stoll’s in Bedford, and for Whitestone in Bloomington, but her greatest joy was being a homemaker and taken care of her family and all of her kids.

Carolyn served the Lord through being a member of Eastview Nazarene Church and Valley Mission Nazarene Church in Bedford by teaching Sunday School, being a Children’s Church Teacher, participating in Vacation Bible School and served on the church board. She enjoyed taking pictures, baking, cooking, gardening, sewing, scrapbooking and collecting clocks with her husband.

Carolyn is survived by her seven children, Terri Holmes and Trevor Roll; Mark Butcher; Scott Butcher (Jennifer); Lisa Butcher (Scott May); Tracy Meadows (Gary); Angel Butcher; sixteen grandchildren, Valarie Parkes (Josh); Chrisa Collier (Ben); Steven Roll; John Roll (Trisha); Timmy Roy Roll; J.R. Holmes (Shelly); Mechelle Griffith (Josh); Stacey Roll and Mathew Roll; Jordan Butcher (Keisha); David Butcher; Shane Meadows; Jared Meadows (Natasha); Emily (Garrett) Fox; Dakota Hawkins (Amanda); Madison Hawkins; seventeen great grandchildren, Breena Parkes; Kristen Parkes; Cambria Hudleson (Tyler); Brantley Roll; Kash Roll; Madilynn Griffin; Kaleb Holmes; Gabriel Griffin; Remington Roll; Alliyah Butcher; Ezra Butcher; Adalynn Butcher; Nola Meadows; Foster Meadows; Amelia Meadows; Layla Meadows; and Finley Meadows and one on the way; and great-great grandchild, Norman Hudleson; her sister Nancy Nolan of French Lick.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, Elroy Roll and Marshall Butcher; one son, Timothy Roll; three brothers, Kelsie Eagans; Luther Eagans and John Eagans.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00am Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at the Allen Funeral Home 4155 S. Old St Rd 37 Bloomington. With Rev Millard Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held from 4:00pm to 8:00pm Monday, November 1, 2021 and from 10:00am to service time Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at the funeral home.

Allen Funeral Home and Crematory have been entrusted with arrangements.

Fredrick E. Snowden

Feb. 10, 1951 — Oct. 30, 2021

Fredrick E. Snowden age 70 of Bedford passed away on Saturday October 30, 2021 at his residence.

He was born in Bedford on February 10, 1951 to Eugene Fredrick Snowden and Evelyn Marie (Melvin) Snowden. Fred was a professional Pool Player.

Survivors include his daughters, Charla M. (Patrick) Westerfeld of Oldenburg and Shannon (Danny) Nicholson of Bedford, three grandchildren, Brady R. Westerfeld of Oldenburg, Owen M. Westerfeld of Oldenburg, and Jace E. Nicholson of Bedford, the mother of his children, Peggy Seidle of Peru, his nieces & nephews, Teresa (Terry) Turner, Billy King, Andrea King, and Eric King.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters, Sue Ann Mikels and Linda D. Romine.

Cremation was chosen, with private services for family and friends at Dive Cemetery.

Cresthaven Funeral Home is entrusted with his care.